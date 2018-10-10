Walter William Anton Share:









Walter William Anton, 79, of Lockhart, TX passed away on October 2nd, 2018 at home with family by his side. Walter William was born on November 26th 1938 to Rosa Von Quintus and Otto Anton. He served in the National Guard from 1958-1962. On June 8th 1962, he married the love of his life Laverne Jonas in New Braunfels, Texas. They were blessed with two lovely daughters, Tammy Ninneman (Duane) and Brenda Hammers (Doug). He loved spending time with his three grandkids, Brandon Ninneman (Sara), Megan Gonzales (Rey) and Allison Hammers and he was also a proud Great Grandfather to six: Lola, Logan, Lincoln and Ledger Ninneman, Katelyn and Kasen Gonzales. Walter is survived by his two brother-in-law’s and multiple loving nieces and nephews.

Walter loved farming and the outdoors and turned it into his passion working as a bulldozer operator for Ernest Ewald, eventually buying the business and establishing Anton Conservation in 1987. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed fishing, butchering, making sausage with family and dancing the night away at various dancehalls. He was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, TX. Walter loved family traditions and one of his favorites was spending the 4th of July at the F.O. Anton Lake. Later on in his life, he built a tank at his nephew David’s to continue that tradition for the next generation. He also enjoyed taking trips with his other nephew Gerald buying and picking up equipment all over Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Otto Anton; his in-laws, Pete and Lola Jonas; brother, Fritz and sister-in-law, Alice Anton; his sister, Evelyn Weide; sister-in law, Shirley Vetter; nephews, Randy Vetter and Gary Elwell and a niece Diane Anton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles and Cheryl Laurence, CTMC Staff, Dr. Rene Castillo, Texas Oncology and Encompass Health and Hospice for taking such good care of Walter throughout the years and through his cancer treatment and final months.

Visitation was from 6-8 on Friday, October 5 at McCurdy Funeral Home. Services were held at McCurdy Funeral Home, on Oct. 6, 2018 beginning at 10 am with interment to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Anton, Gerald Anton, Leonard Anton, Grady Meyer, Rudy Schroeder, and Ernie Ewald. Honorary pallbearers are Ernest Ewald, Tommy Kirkpatrick, Charlie Bene, Mike Bading, Bud Cowan, Bob Watson, Kenneth Wilson, Hubert Anton, and Leon Lay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St.

