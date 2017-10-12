Wanda Konecny was born on May 5, 1923, in Aspermont, Texas and passed away on Oct. 2, 2107, in Lockhart.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carroll T. “Jack” Konecny, and her son, Raymond Konecny.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Wallace and husband, Bob, of Lockhart, and her son Gary Konecny, of Portage, Ind. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Rebecca Wheeler (Bowie), Matt Wallace (Andrea), and Alex and Eric Konecny, as well as great-grandchildren Austin Wheeler and Glen Wallace.

Wanda and Jack lived most of their lives in Baytown, Texas. Jack worked for Exxon and they were active in their community especially at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. They moved to Lockhart in 2005 to be closer to family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Arjun Mohandas for his devoted service to both Jack and Wanda. Also thank you to the caring staff of Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation and to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Graveside services were held on Monday Oct. 9 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bryan, Texas, where she was laid to rest next to her beloved Jack.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.