Wilma Rae Simon

Rae passed away from this life on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Parkview Nursing Home in Lockhart, Texas. Rae was 91 years old. She was born on May 25th, 1927 in Lockhart, TX. She is now in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Rae was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Woodrow Simon; her parents, William Audrey and Ella Mae Roberts of Lockhart; her sister, Billie Ann Duesterheft and brother in law, Royce Duesterheft of Maxwell; grandson Johnny Simmang and many sisters and brothers in law, nephews and nieces.

Rae is survived by her daughter, Karen Sue Lancaster and husband Mel of Lockhart; son, Brad Simon and wife Nancy of Lockhart; grandchildren: James Lancaster and wife Kim of Houston, Greg Lancaster and wife Kathy of Austin, Tim Simon and wife Stephanie of Stephenville and Ashley Simon who lives in Abilene, TX; great grandchildren: Ryan and Aubrey Lancaster of Houston, Taylor Lancaster and fiancé Jake Simon of Waco, Shelby Lancaster of Waco, Madelyn Lancaster of Austin, John Bradford Simmang of Lockhart, Victoria Simmang of Kyle and Hallie Rae Simon of Stephenville.

Rae loved with all of her heart God and his Son, Jesus Christ. She worshipped at the Lockhart Church of Christ. In her younger days, Rae taught Sunday School and worked in the church’s Clothes Closet. She was a wonderful mother and wife. Rae was always ready to listen – putting others first.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards such as Rummy, Canasta and played a mean game of Bunko. Rae enjoyed gardening and loved her little dog, Cody. But most of all, Rae liked to visit with all of her dear friends (for hours).

Rae’s employments consisted of working at Duke and Ayers, also known as the Five and Dime on the square in Lockhart. She also worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, and in 1966, she was employed as a teachers aid at the Clearfork Elementary School as she loved working with the children. Rae retired in May of 1989.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 12 at McCurdy Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service, also at McCurdy, will be Friday, July the 13th 2018 beginning at 2pm with burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart.