Wyvonne Foyt Feaster Share:









Wyvonne Foyt Feaster, 94, passed away October 13, 2018. Mrs. Feaster was born January 7, 1924 to Leslie and Ottie Clark Arrant in Fairy, Texas, Bosque County. Mrs. Feaster is preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Foyt and Waylon Feaster, her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was employed as school secretary and teacher’s assistant in the New Braunfels Independent School District. Moving to Lockhart in 1982, she was employed by the J.P. Jones Oil Company where she retired in 2006. Wyvonne was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading, and spending time with her family. A loving, joyous, giving wife and mother, she embraced life’s adventures with poise and grace.

Mrs. Feaster is survived by her son Ray Foyt, daughter Barbara Borman and Tim Ripperda, daughter Suzanne Herbelin and Hal, grandchildren Hal Herbelin III, Justin Herbelin, Paige Foyt Winegar and Zach, her great grandson, Zane Winegar, and several nieces, nephews, great and great, great nieces and nephews.

A Rosary was held Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Texas. Services were held on Wednesday, October 17, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow in Guadalupe Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Hindman and the staff from the Eden Home for the loving care and attention given to Wyvonne during her stay and to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital for the attention and kindness provided to her and the family.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Wyvonne-Foyt-Feaster