Opal Agnes Taylor passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas, at the age of 96. Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and great-grandmother.

She was born October 25, 1923, in the small farming community of Taylorsville, Texas where cotton and cattle ranching was King. A community established by her great-grandfather, Hugh Taylor. She is a fourth generation Texan and one of six daughters. She grew up with a passion for cultural history. Texas, American, European, and Chinese history inspired and intrigued her. She turned that passion into a collection of fine art from multiple trips around the world. Each piece telling a story of a fabulous destination. She enjoyed sharing the history of every place she visited with her grandchildren. Her home was a worldwide collection of her travels. She also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and playing tennis.

She was a wartime bride at the tender age of 19. He was a World War II fighter pilot stationed in Germany flying B-24 bombers. He was deployed only a month after their wedding date. They kept in touch over the next 2 years with numerous letters back and forth. When he returned from the war it became obvious that they had grown apart. They divorced and she returned home to Texas.

Opal and her second husband, Phillip Anthony Mennella, started one of the first companies in Texas to provide long term care rehab. They built several homes for long term care in small, rural communities. They eventually settled in Brenham, Texas and had one daughter, Candyce Ann Mennella.

Opal is preceded in death by her parents, Loy and Josephine Texana Bradbury Taylor, her sisters, Lucille Martha Lackey, Hazel Elenora Evans, and Peggy Joyce Huggins. Nephews, Phillip Allen, Andy Gillis, Donald Lackey, and niece, Dephane Lackey-Clendenan.

Opal is survived by her daughter, Candyce Ann Hackley of Conroe, TX, 4 granddaughters, Amy & Jay Gantt, Michelle & Michael McAlister, Christy & Rob Prall, and Sarah Hackley. 1 grandson, Joshua Hackley. 8 great-grandchildren, Johnny Bob, Lauren, and Caroline Gantt; Brandon and Logan Watson; Jackson and Carson Nations, and Peyton Prall. 2 sisters, Betty & Charles Allen of Taylorsville, and Patsy and Jim Gillis of Lockhart, nieces, Penny Allen, Rhonda Gaetano, Alesia Salsbury and Suzanne Evans, nephews, Vincent & Ulonda Allen, Matthew and Debbie Allen, Loy Gillis, Stephen and Claire Gillis, Terry Evans, Vernon Lackey, great-nieces, Brandi Allen-Acord, and Anna Gillis, great-nephews, Quinton Allen, Nathan Allen, Brazos Allen, Blaine Allen, Jonathan Corley, David Corley, Ryan Gillis, Josh Gillis, Aaron Gillis and Benjamin Allen. As well as, many great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1pm at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel, 393 N. Interstate 35, Georgetown, followed by burial at IOOF cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Faith In Action Georgetown www.faithinactiongt.org located at 2995 Dawn Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 or The Locker Foundation at www.thelocker.info /or 2705 Cedar Hollow Road, Georgetown, TX 78628.

The family of Opal Agnes Taylor wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Phillip Woodall and his team, the Memory Care/Hospice team of Carrie Burkett, RN, Sandra Tremann, SW, Galen Bond, Chaplin, and Nikki Ajonja, hospice aide at Kindred Hospice Georgetown and Uyen Beach,RN, Justin Trodahl, and the wonderful, caregivers at Tiffin House Assisted Living and Memory Care.

