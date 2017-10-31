Alfred Seeliger, Jr., 85, of Lockhart, passed away on Oct. 30, 2017. He was born in Lockhart on Nov. 15, 1931 to Alfred Seeliger, Sr., and Minnie Schneider Seeliger.

Mr. Seeliger was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Margaret Rawls Seeliger, in 2005.

He is survived by his son, Russell Seeliger; grandchildren, Aaron and wife, Tigger, Brian and wife, Jill, and Morgan, and their mother, Carolyn Seeliger; and great-grandchildren, McKinzey Von Rosenburg, and Logan and Lane Seeliger.

Alfred was a United States Airforce Staff Sergeant. He graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. He loved camping, fishing and spending time at “The River House” in Martindale.

Visitation was scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home from 6- 7:30 p.m. Funeral service was planned on Thursday, Nov. 2, beginning at 10 a.m., also at McCurdy Funeral Home with interment to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery, Pastor Carlson Jakubik officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Potthoff, Scott Graef, Glenn Moore, Neil Potthoff, Aaron Seeliger and Brian Seeliger. Honorary Pallbearers are Lawrence Tilton and Morgan Seeliger.

Arrangements are under the guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.