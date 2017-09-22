From the Clocktower – It’s a dirty job. We elected them to do it.
By Kathi Bliss
Editor/POST-REGISTER
Every so often, someone asks me why I don’t run for City Council.
I have many reasons for that, not the least of which being the glaring conflict of interest it would present to be the reporter responsible for covering the Council, in the chance I got elected. Also, I’d never run against my seated District Councilmember, because I think he’s doing a great job.
