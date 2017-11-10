From the Clocktower – Mass shootings – We’re having the wrong conversations.

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

I try to avoid electronics on Sundays. When I finally opened up my laptop on Sunday evening, I was assailed with stories of a horror that played out, not 60 miles from the spot where I currently sit. It was a nightmare, played out upon a tiny church like the one I consider my “home church.” A nightmare that decimated a tiny congregation, as such an act could decimate any of Caldwell County’s many small, rural churches.



Before most of us could process the reality of what happened (it’s been nearly three days, and I still can’t quite put my mind around it), people started swinging politics around. First, the murderer was a right-wing nutcase. Then, he was a far-left militant, plotting a rumored Antifa massacre. Then, there was talk of gun-control. There was a flood of hate because “assault weapons” aren’t restricted (they are).

All of this talk distracts us from the conversation we actually need to be having.

As long as we’re focusing on the murderer’s politics, we’re ignoring the overarching conversation that needs to be had. We can discuss politics, and gun control until the cows come home, and we still won’t address the problem. The REAL problems are things that we don’t want to talk about.

We don’t want to talk about domestic violence, and we don’t want to talk about mental health care. It’s much easier to talk about politics; it’s much easier to make the Sutherland Springs murderer “other,” because of his political views. It’s less comfortable to talk about him in terms of what he was, an insane person who slipped, time and time again, through the cracks.

He fell through the cracks when the Air Force failed to register him as ineligible to own a firearm.

There seems to be some confusion about his discharge. He didn’t receive a “dishonorable discharge,” he was sentenced to a “bad-conduct discharge.” A bad conduct discharge, on its own, wouldn’t have precluded him from owning a gun. The domestic violence component of his court martial should have. He fell through the cracks.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that he “escaped” from a mental-health facility after making threats and smuggling weapons on to an active military base. He slipped through the cracks.

He was accused of sexual assault in 2013, but the case wasn’t prosecuted because he moved to Colorado. He slipped through the cracks.

Enough water, slipping through enough cracks, will cause a dam to explode. If you find it in time, you can trace all the cracks back to the initial weakness in the structure.

In this case, the “weakness in the structure,” and the overarching conversation that we REFUSE to have, is about mental health – particularly, mental health for our men.

I have talked about this, with a few of my male friends. While I don’t pretend they speak for all men, they spoke loudly. They noted that, as American men, they feel they would be lessened as men, somehow, if they sought help for mental health issues. “Therapy is a women’s thing,” they said. “Asking for help makes men feel weak,” they said.

That’s the conversation we refuse to have. We’d rather talk about gun control (for the record, the citizen shooter who stopped the violence carried the same model weapon, an AR-15, that the Sutherland Springs Murderer did). We’d rather talk about politics.

That draws our focus away from domestic violence. Maybe it makes us feel better that we turn a blind eye to abused spouses, because talking about someone else’s marriage isn’t comfortable. We feel like it’s not our business. It IS our business. It SHOULD BE our business.

Talking about politics draws our attention away from talking about mental health. This shooter was a walking, talking self-help ad for commitment. He was CLEARLY mentally ill. Too many men think it’s a sign of weakness to ask for help, when they start to lose their grip. “It’s not manly to ask for help.”

We have to do better. We MUST do better.

The stigma HAS TO go away. We MUST let our men know that it’s okay to ask for help, when they feel like they’re losing their grip. The most adult, mature and manly thing they can do is ask for help.

If we don’t let them know that, then we tell them that, if they’re broken enough, shooting up a church full of children is a viable option. Myself? I’d rather support someone that seeks help, rather than hate someone who seeks blood.

kathibliss@post-register.com