From the Clocktower – No human kindness in the arena of politics

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

I hate the very notion of human tragedy being bartered for political capital. I always have.

That is one of the many reasons that I cannot wait for this Presidential election cycle to be over. This election brings with it far too much political capital, and not nearly enough humanity.

While I recognize and appreciate that this attitude is running rampant on both sides of the aisle, this week, it seems to be radiating more from the “Right.”

Out of the starting gate, I will agree, it is clear that Hillary Clinton is not well. You need only look at her to see that her health is waning.

Is that because of some underlying neurological issue:? Is it pneumonia, as her camp has reported, or is it simply exhaustion from being a 68-year-old woman running hard on the campaign trail for more than two years?

I don’t know. I’m not a doctor, and it seems to me that the sensible thing to do is to leave that to her medical providers to suss out.

While I understand the desire of Conspiracy Theorists to insist that Secretary Clinton is a “Manchurian Candidate” all but being programmed into the Presidency by the Democratic National Committee, I’m not sure I really buy that notion.

On the other hand, I’m also not sure I buy that she’s simply suffering from mild, easily-treated maladies that will have no impact on her health going forward. I’m not sure what I believe, with regards to the truth about Secy. Clinton’s actual health.

What I know for sure is that, Democrat or Republican, Secy. Clinton is a human person – one that is obviously suffering with something.

As such, I think she should be regarded as any other human person suffering with an illness. We shouldn’t be contemptuous, we shouldn’t be critical.

We should be concerned. Whether we agree with her politics or not, we as thinking, feeling human beings, should be able to recognize that, whatever her particular malady might be, it is clearly taking its toll on her.

The woman is sacrificing her health for this campaign. That suggests, to me, that it is that important to her.

Shouldn’t she be commended for that, politics or no? Shouldn’t we be able to muster at least a grain of respect for a woman who believes in the Presidency enough to go to this great a length to be elected.

Is that not what we, as Americans, are about? Respect. Human kindness. Service to our fellow man.

We should be able to rise above our personal politics to recognize the level of dedication and sacrifice that running for President actually requires.

That level of effort and sacrifice should no doubt be doubled when one is actually ELECTED President, and I understand, that is the basis for the widespread concern about Secy. Clinton’s health.

I get that the Presidency is an exhausting, strenuous position. And I understand that We the People deserve someone healthy enough to see that position through. So I understand where the naysayers are coming from – I really do.

What I don’t understand, though, is why we spend so much time speculating about the nature of Secy. Clinton’s health as it relates to the Presidency, and so little time thinking about her health as it relates to a human person.

That, more than anything, I think, is our greatest downfall. We’ve become so invested in our politics that we ignore our personhood altogether.

We should be better than that. Of course we should care if our President is healthy. Shouldn’t we also care if this woman is going to be okay?

