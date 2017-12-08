From the Clocktower – Open letter to the communty

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

There are not words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude.

For more than 13 years, you have invited me into your homes, your classrooms, your hearts and your minds. This has been an experience that I will treasure, for as long as I live. I have been so honored and blessed, to be a part of your lives, and to be a part of your children’s lives, and a part of your community.

Because this is a small town, and because we are all intimately familiar with each other’s business (whether we like that or not), I’ll give you the truth. My former employers came to call, and they made an offer that, after hours of thought, prayer, meditation and discussion, I couldn’t refuse.

This will be my last edition at the Post-Register.

I think this is for the best not only for myself, but for this community, for this newspaper and for our kids. News coverage does well with fresh eyes, from time to time, and I look forward to seeing how this newspaper will change and grow, with a new Editor at the helm.

Miles brings with him a broad range of experience, a depth of coverage and knowledge that I’m sure will be an asset to our community. He has a life experience that is very different from mine – a changing face, for a changing community.

This is the right time for this change. It’s the right time, for all of us. I think that Miles will lead this newspaper into a bright, new future, while allowing me to pursue a future that I’ve long-since put on hold.

This isn’t goodbye; I mean to keep my home here. Nothing in the world will keep me from loving our kids, from supporting our emergency services, from beating a drum for literacy and history, or from cheering for Lions from the sidelines – heck, half of my wardrobe is maroon, and I’ve no desire to find a new “signature color.” I will never shrink from wanting to see my hometown, the place where I and my parents live, where my brother has chosen to raise his family, be the best community it can possibly be.

I can’t think of a moment of the last 13 years, four months and three days that I won’t cherish, nor an ally, friend or “baby-by-proxy” I’ve met along the way that I won’t continue to treasure. In many ways, this community has shaped my life, for more than half of my adult life, and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

As of this week, you can’t call me anymore, at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, when you forgot to put in your Garage Sale. I can’t promise you that I can get your kid’s Little League picture in the paper, but I CAN promise you that I’ll still rejoice with you on their successful season. But I hope that you will still call me, or tag me on Facebook, and let me know how you’re doing – because I still very dearly want to know.

I still plan on being very much a part of this community – it’s going to take us all some time to figure out what that’s going to look like (please, don’t talk to me about your property taxes while I’m picking up cat food, but don’t hesitate to say “hello!”)

Above all, know that this was my choice… my choice, and no one else’s. My support for this newspaper will remain steadfast, as I hope yours will, too.

Forever my love,

-k