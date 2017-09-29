From the Clocktower – Should we stand for ‘taking a knee?’
By Kathi Bliss
Editor/POST-REGISTER
Not two weeks before this NFL brouhaha erupted over “taking a knee,” I had a friend explain to me where the tradition of “taking a knee” actually started.
The tradition itself started, I’m told, as a means to control toddlers in youth soccer games. That seems fitting, given the behavior currently sweeping the NFL – it feels a little bit like a tantrum, at this point.
