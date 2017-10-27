From the Clocktower – The time for FAA action is now.

By Kathi Bliss

I remember with a certain degree of clarity the first time I ever saw a hot-air balloon. I must have been seven or eight. My uncle lived in a neighborhood in suburban Cincinnati, and I was playing ball with some of the neighborhood kids in the backyard. A balloon touched down in the adjoining field, and we all stopped in our tracks to watch, then ran to the landing site to see.

That was the first time I ever wanted to go up in a hot-air balloon. For more than 30 years, every time I saw a balloon floating the skies, I thought, “I really want to do that someday.”

I remember, with crystalline clarity, the moment I realized I would never have that thought again. I was standing next to the railroad tracks on Jolley Road, between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m., on Saturday morning, July 30, 2016. A Suburban screeched to a halt mere feet away from where I was talking with a detective from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, and the driver jumped out, screaming, “Is that my balloon? IS THAT MY BALLOON?!”

In that moment, my “bucket list dream” turned to dust.

In the 15 months since, I’ve come to decide that I’m right to have let that dream go, at least for now. I’m not saying that the ballooning industry on the whole is unsafe – I don’t believe that’s true. What I am saying is that, as a consumer, I have no way of knowing whether I’m booking a safe journey or not. And until the Federal Aviation Administration stops turning a blind eye to problems they know exist, I’m not even going to consider it – and I’ll have nightmares any time anyone I love decides to risk it.

Anyone who knows me, even a little bit, knows that I’m not a “governmental regulation” girl. I’m big into “personal responsibility.” But even with that, there comes a point when “personal responsibility” MUST be answerable to an earthly authority. When it comes to flight, that “earthly authority” is the FAA.

And the FAA has made it clear that they want no part of it.

In relation to the July 30, 2016, horror, the FAA released a paper to NTSB that said, in effect, that additional oversight would not have prevented the crash, because the pilot “demonstrated a longstanding, willful non-compliance with regulations.” The Administration accepted no responsibility for the fact that “willful non-compliance” had been brought to their attention. At that time, they didn’t find his “willful non-compliance” worthy of discipline, or even a slap on the wrist. They certainly didn’t find it worthy of follow-up. Effectively, the FAA sent him a letter saying, “Comply next time.”

The FAA relied on the Ballooning Federation of America, whose mission statement is, “dedicated to the advancement of the sport and science of lighter-than-air aviation, both hot air and gas balloons. Founded in 1961, membership in the BFA is open to anyone who shares a fascination with Lighter Than Air flight,” to encourage their members to self-regulate. In parlance, the FAA said, “We’re going to trust a lobby to monitor their own membership. And we just have to hope that non-members will do the right thing, even though they won’t face any consequences, if they don’t.”

That’s not good enough. That’s nowhere near good enough.

One of the key reasons that the BFA gave for not supporting medical certifications is the notion that such exams are “cost-prohibitive.”

As it happens, a dear friend of mine is a commercial airline pilot, who is required to have a Class One Medical Exam every six months. The cost? Around $150 per exam. The legislation introduced asks for Second Class Medical – which comes once annually. Or, $150 per year.

The flight manifest of Heart of Texas Balloon Tours shows that the passengers paid $399 per head. Simple math tells us that $399×15=$5,985. I fail to see where an additional $150 in annual overhead is “cost-prohibitive.” If we rely on the testimony that Heart of Texas flew capacity flights twice a month, that means their fares were $11,970 per month, or $143,640 per year. At that rate, it escapes me how $150 per year could be “cost-prohibitive.”

Seems to me, the FAA is simply being lazy. That laziness is unacceptable. That laziness shattered untold lives. And that’s not good enough.

I applaud the Congressmen and Senators who represent Caldwell County, Texas. They have all stood up to the FAA and said, “enough is enough.” They have stood up, and told the FAA to get on the stick, and fix it. We thank them for that.

This newspaper reaches many areas, apart from Caldwell County. I urge ALL of our readers to add their voices to this fight. Because, the next time, it could be your mother, father, son or sister who is living out their “bucket list dream.” The next time, it could be you.

Please, urge your Congressmen and your Senators to join in legislation to force the FAA’s hand.

We like to think that, if it doesn’t impact us directly, it doesn’t impact us. It does.

I never met anyone in that basket, that day. Nor did anyone in my community. But, it’s been 15 months, and we still can’t catch our breath. We’ve done everything we can to help the families left behind – but now it’s up to the FAA to accept their responsibility and do their part. I hope everyone on Capitol Hill will join in the push to make them do so, before another community, and 15 more families, have to go through something like this.

