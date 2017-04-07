Letters – Friends open invitation for National Library Week

To the Editor:

The week of April 9-15 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.

Libraries today are so much more than mere repositories of books, and this year’s theme, “Libraries Transform” is certainly true of our library. Whether offering e-books, free tax aide, technology classes, job fairs, homework help, preschool story hours, spring break activities, summer reading programs, musical entertainment or author events, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library transforms our community in many ways.

Director of Library Services, Bertha Martinez and her dedicated staff provide equal access to information free of charge. The Friends of the Library encourages all residents to visit the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main to take advantage of the wonderful resources available at your library and to thank the library workers for the services they provide.

Libraries do transform!

Sincerely,

Mary Eisenberg

Friends of the Dr. Eugene

Clark Library