Letters – Host Agreement and Cemetery Maintenance

Reader praises host agreement talks

To the Editor:

FINALLY!

So very glad to see the Caldwell County Commissioners taking positive steps to address a possible voluntary host agreement from Green Group Holdings.

If TCEQ approves the permits for the new landfill and recycling center then at the very least the county will reap some benefit from the facility.

Refusing to acknowledge that the new facility is a possibility is sticking your head in the sand mentality. This may mean millions of dollars for the county over the years.

Think of the vast improvements that can be made with those funds – improvements for ALL citizens of the county.

Rodney Wheeler

Lytton Springs

‘Friends’ preserve voices of the past

To the Editor:

Citizens that are dedicated to helping the City of Lockhart maintain the Cemeteries in Lockhart in a pristine condition have formed an organization called “Friends of the Cemeteries.”

We have already made some big changes.

Go look at the new, attractive sign at the entry. We did that. While you are there, note that there are fewer fire ant mounds. We did that. Be sure you take the time to see how many monuments that were vandalized have now been repaired. Did that, too. You will see fewer weeds, dead trees, tall grass and overgrown shrubbery. Yep. That, too.

But this is just the start. Our goals include mapping and digitizing the entire main Cemetery, “whistle cleaning” all of the lichen and mold covered monuments, featuring in the Post-Register articles reminding everyone of our beloved ones who have passed on, raising money to help pave the bad streets, and many others.

And, speaking of “raising money” we could surely use some help! We hope that you will be willing to “step up to the plate” to make the Cemetery a more beautiful place and to honor those greatly loved people who gave so much of their time and efforts to make Lockhart a better place to live. We owe them that!

Donations to “Friends of the Cemeteries” are 100 percent deductible. If you want to help, send a check to Friends of the Cemeteries, P.O. Box 837, Lockhart, Texas. 78644

Harry Hilgers

Friends of the Cemeteries