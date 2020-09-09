Oscar Lee Hill Share:







Oscar Lee Hill, born July 24, 1934 in Waco, Texas and passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Lee was known and loved by his family as Pops and Papa, with his great-grandchildren calling him Papa-Daddy, which always brought a proud smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Oscar and Carrie Lee Hill; brothers Raymond and Bobby Hill, sisters Helen Hill Walpole and Modell Hill Tabor, and grandson Grant King.

Lee is survived by his wife of 60 years Theresa ‘Terry’ Hill and sons, James Lee Hill and wife Nataliya of St. Augustine, Florida; Thomas Hoyt Hill of Timeron, New Mexico; Leslie Paul ‘Lester’ Hill and wife Angie of Rhoadesville, Virginia, and Clayton Leon Hill and wife Rosa of Harlingen, Texas, 11 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, his sister Jean Stone of Delight, Arkansas, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Lee was a decorated US Navy Veteran, receiving numerous Distinguished Service medals while proudly serving his country in the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Wasp along with other ships.

He leaves us rejoicing to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where we will see him again in glory. He goes knowing he was loved and respected by family and friends, whom he loved and appreciated dearly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lee’s honor to:

Visions of Africa Ministry at: https://www.voaministry.org/

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Texas 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

