Paul Caudillo, 65 of Lockhart, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Saturday November 21, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1955 to Guadalupe Leon Caudillo and Eriminia Tello Hernandez in Fremont, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Lockhart, TX.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his spare time he loved going to car shows, hanging out with his dear friends, and going to church.

Paul is preceded in death by his Father, Guadalupe Leon Caudillo, Mother, Eriminia Tello Hernandez; daughters Rachel Caudillo, Elizabeth Caudillo and brother Santos Hernandez.

Paul is survived by his daughter Beatrice Caudillo (Tony Hernandez), son Paul Caudillo (Mandy Caudillo) and son Robert Caudillo (Ashley Caudillo); nine treasured grandchildren: Mikayla Hernandez, Xavier Munoz, Noah Esquivel, Paul Munoz, Emma Caudillo, Max Caudillo, Jordan Hernandez, Christiana Caudillo, and Mila Caudillo; brothers: Rudy Caudillo, Ruben Caudillo, Ricky Hernandez, Tommy Hernandez and Daniel Hernandez; sisters: Diane Salas, Gloria Stedman, Esther Yanez, Louisa Hernandez, Teresa Hernandez-Pharis, Virginia Rodriguez, Crystal Hernandez, Mary Alice Gutierrez and Lori Ruiz.

Viewing will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Friday November 27th, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday 28th, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Hollar officiating. Burial will be followed at the Lockhart Municipal Burial Park.

Serving as pallbearers are Leonard Garcia, Ruben Caudillo, Jason Caudillo, Allen Dodson, Rudy Joe Caudillo, and Gabriel Valdez.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Mc Curdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Texas 78644 mccurdyfurneralhome.com. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/paul-caudillo