Paul Donald Eck, 55, beloved Father and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on March 6, 2019. He entered this world on January 12, 1964 in Tucson, AZ, born to Paul and Kathleen Eck.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Sanchez (Stefano Sanchez); son Joshua Eck; mother Kathleen Eck; brother Daniel Eck (Anquenette); granddaughter Abbey Sanchez; nieces, Siera, Katie and Mary Ellen.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Veteran honors will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200.

