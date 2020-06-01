Paul Douglas Cowan Share:







January 12, 1949 – May 25, 2020

Paul Douglas Cowan, 71, passed away on Memorial Day, Monday May 25, 2020, reuniting with his parents. His loving wife was by his side.

Paul was born January 12, 1949 in San Marcos, Texas to Paul and Rena Cowan. He graduated from San Marcos High School and attended Southwest Texas State University before joining the United States Marine Corps on February 3, 1969. After completing Boot Camp, Paul was assigned to the Third Marine Corps Division as a key punch operator and sub-trained as a M-60 machine gunner. He was honorably discharged on December 18, 1971.

Paul began his career in law enforcement by joining the Westlake Police Department. He continued to protect and serve for the next 35 years, retiring from the Caldwell Country Sheriff’s Office.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Deborah, and his children, Tiffany Waneck, Christy Yokobaitis, Thomas Cowan, Joy Ross, and Jesse Paul Ross. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, a very special best friend George Wesley, three sisters, two brothers and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. Family and friends are also encouraged to gather at the Thomason Funeral Home on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. to follow a procession to the graveside service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Jeffrey Cemetery in Dale, Texas. Rev. Gary Rodger will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family has asked for donations to be sent to the Brown Santa program at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

