Pauline Eggleston Share:







McMahan: Pauline Eggleston, 95, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Harlingen to the late Albert Henry Morrow and Susie Letitia

(Alexander) Morrow.

Pauline’s good nature was appreciated by all who knew her, many of whom called her “Pete”- a childhood nickname.

She will be greatly missed by her family who treasure her shy wit, gentle patience, and sweet alto voice. Singing and attendance at Primitive Baptist Church service were important and gratifying parts of her life.

Pauline loved gardening and was always physically active. She and Elvin imparted their love of sports to their daughters, who also try to emulate her talent as an exceptional cook. Pauline was married Elvin Arthur Eggleston for 62 years until his death in 2008.

Pauline is survived by her three daughters, Linda Henn, Sue Yuma and Sandra Tennant and her six grandchildren, Paula, Jennifer, Alicia, Chris, Lottie and Tomas and the great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister, Aline Mund and older sister, Edith Owen; dear brothers, Marcus and Joseph Morrow.

Private Service was held. Burial was held at Alexander Cemetery next to Elvin and other dear family members.

Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/pauline-eggleston