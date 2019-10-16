Pete Martinez Share:







Our beloved brother, uncle and friend, Pete Martinez was called home by our heavenly father on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 55. He gained his angel wings and passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side.

Pete was born in Lockhart, Texas on July 16, 1964. He devoted 20 years of his life to Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas and he had a special friendship with Mr. Charles Maund.

He is preceded in death by father Antonio Martinez Sr., mother Ramona Martinez, brother Angel Martinez and great niece baby Sarah Alvarez.

He is survived by his brothers Tony Martinez(Mary), Johnny Martinez(Nelda), Ricky Martinez Sr.(Sylvia)and his sisters Lupe Ortega(Joe), Margie Martinez, Carol Mojica(Joe), Maria Saldana(Juan Villatoro), Sylvia Gutierrez(Alfredo), Josie Perez(Hugo)and numerous nieces and nephews. Special niece, Cassandra Estrada and her son Jayden.(great nephew)

A celebration of Pete’s life will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Hall in Lockhart, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s cemetery. We would also like to invite family and friends back to the American Legion hall for a remembrance reception after the burial.

We would like to thank Guiding Hospice for their great care. Special thanks to Chaplin Phillip Thomas, Nurse Tammy Prather, Nurse Jessica Crump and Nurse Mike Benson. Special nurse Won Sullivan and CNA’s Bekah Ortiz and Joy Osuji at Park Bend Nursing Center for their utmost special care for our beloved brother during his End of Life journey. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/pete-martinez