Petra “Patsy” Mancias Pineda Share:







Petra “Patsy” Mancias Pineda was born on June 29, 1943, to Juanita and Gilberto Mancias in Cotulla, Texas. She passed away in Austin, Texas, on April 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Beto and Juanita, and brothers, Manuel, Juan Luis, and Pedro Mancias.

As a child, Petra was a part of the Texas migrant farming community, where she often recalled difficult, but fun, times. Her family migrated from their homestead in Cotulla to North Dakota to pick sugar beets, and then to pick cotton in Taft, Rogers, and Levlin, Texas, before returning home to Cotulla in November of each year. She left Cotulla and moved to San Marcos, Texas, in 1965, to begin life as an independent, young woman.

Petra took pride in being the only sister to her six brothers: Manuel, Gilberto, Jesus, Juan Luis, Pedro, and Victor Mancias. Petra inherited the role of matriarch of the Mancias family after her mother passed away in December of 1992. She earned a lifetime of devotion from each of her sisters-in-law: Tina, Martina, Maria (deceased), Janie, Elena, and Hortencia Mancias. Martina and Tina tended to Petra’s needs, even in her last days. Additionally, Petra was loved by numerous nieces and nephews who stayed by her side throughout her life.

Petra became Patsy Pineda when she married Francisco “Frank” Ruiz Pineda of New Braunfels on September 3, 1970. Petra and Frank moved to Austin, Texas, and then settled in the community of Mustang Ridge in 1978. She had three daughters: Shiela Pineda Parker of San Marcos, Christy Pineda Reyna of Lockhart, and Linda Pineda Silgero of Mustang Ridge. As a mother, Petra instilled determination and independence in her daughters, and took pride in their successes. She left this world with the confidence that her daughters had each married wonderful men: Kelly Parker, Robert Reyna, and Hernando Silgero.

Patsy was a devoted grandmother to Gabby and Kacey Parker, Matthew and Allan Wimberly, Daniel and Tamar Reyna, and Carizma Silgero. Her family grew to include two granddaughters-in-law, Shelby Reyna and Christine Wimberly, and three great-grandchildren, Noah Barrera, Jeremiah and Elijah Wimberly, and was expecting her first great granddaughter.

Petra will be remembered for her excitement for life, her devotion to God, and her strength of spirit. She made connections with many people in her life, and those closest to her describe has as loyal, bold, and honest. She will be missed by many for her youthful spirit and humor, as well as for her bright smile that always reflected her love of a life well-lived.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Petra-Patsy-Mancias-Pineda