Phillip Wayne Roberts a life-long resident of Lockhart, TX, passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 68. He married Deborah Pennington in 1970 and from this union 2 children were born, Shannon and Chance. “Wayne” was self employed within the oil industry in and around the Lockhart-Luling area over 50 years.

Wayne enjoyed daily trips exploring Caldwell county and the surrounding areas. On these trips he would listen to music sung by his favorite artist, Freddy Fender and Johnny Horton. On occasion if you were riding along with him you would have the pleasure of hearing him sing. When Wayne was at home you could always find him tuned into a Western movie.

Wayne is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Helen Roberts and 2 brothers, Kenneth Roberts and Earl Roberts, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Roberts; his daughter, Shannon Ivey and her husband James; his son, Chance Roberts and his wife Sarah; his grandchildren, Candice, Kara, Courtney, Clayton, Colton, Kylie, Camden, Corbin; great grandchildren, Jordan, Sawyer, Tyson, Mollie, Kaisen, Carly; and his sister, Delores Smith.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3 from 5 to 7. Graveside services began at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 4 at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale with Pastor Leroy Pennington.

