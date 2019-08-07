Phyllis N. Graef Share:







Phyllis N. Graef went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019. She was born to the late James and Anne Lou Nicolardi in Syracuse, New York on July 25, 1947. Shortly afterwards, her parents moved to Florida for several years before moving to Texas to seek work. She is a graduate of Pasadena High School and she attended San Jacinto Junior College. While working at Herman Hospital in Houston, she met her husband Gary E. Graef. Phyllis and Gary were married for 49 years on June 19th.

After leaving Houston in 1972, Phyllis and Gary raised their two boys on a farm and ranch in Creedmoor, Texas. For many years, her family enjoyed traveling in the summer between the planting and harvesting season. Among her country style dish cooking, she was a remarkable Italian dish cook. She loved to bake for all the special family holidays and was an extraordinary seamstress. Without a doubt every Sunday was family day, where after church services for 42 years she loved playing dominoes and visiting with her family. In her later years, she collected a large library of novels and was definitely the family’s movie buff. Last year’s trip to Alaska spending time with her family and friends held a very special place in her heart. And although she was always an Astros fan, Phyllis particularly loved watching her Astros the last few years. Phyllis was a loving mother and homemaker living in the Canyon Lake area with her husband since 2011.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gary E. Graef of Canyon Lake; son, Ken James Graef and wife Glenna Boyd Graef of Creedmoor and son, Brian Edgar Graef of Canyon Lake. She is also survived by her two brothers, Paul Nicolardi and wife Dina of Houston and David Nicolardi and wife Kathy of Wimberley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Phyllis passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Phyllis during her last few months.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart, Texas with Pastor Nancy Day presiding. Interment services will be at the Lytton Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 512-398-4791, Lockhart, Texas. www.mccurdyfuberalhome.com

