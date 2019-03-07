Pipeline reps to present at commissioners court Share:







Representatives for a company that plans to run a portion of a future 432-mile natural gas pipeline through Caldwell County are expected to make a presentation Monday at Caldwell County Commissioners Court.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden confirmed representatives from Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline would give a presentation at the meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Caldwell County Court House in downtown Lockhart, but said the appearance would not include a formal opportunity for citizens to ask questions.

“There will be a normal opportunity for citizen comment at the beginning of the meeting limited to four minutes, but not during the presentation,” Haden said. “I am still working to schedule public meetings where citizens can have the opportunity to hear from Kinder Morgan and express their concerns.”

Kinder Morgan held open houses in Hays, Blanco and Gillespie counties during February. Some Caldwell County citizens wrote the Post-Register to say they attended one of the open houses, which were held in Wimberley, Kyle, Blanco and Fredericksburg.

The approximately $2 billion joint Permian Highway Pipeline by Kinder Morgan and EagleClaw Midstream Ventures is projected to generate 18 full-time jobs, 2,500 construction jobs and $42 million of increased annual revenue to state and local taxing bodies. The pipe running from West Texas to the Gulf Coast is expected to measure 42 inches in diameter and pump 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The pipeline is expected to run across a 29-mile stretch of Caldwell County, including a portion that will run directly underneath a portion of both SH 130 and SH 142 as well as require crossings beneath Clear Fork and Plum Creek.

Kinder Morgan representatives in September 2018 began reaching out to property owners whose land runs through the projected path of their prospective pipeline to conduct civil and environmental surveys as well as begin negotiations for easements on which to place the pipelines.

Braun & Gresham PLLC, a law firm acting for some of landowners, has been constructing a route map based on general information from Kinder Morgan and other public sources supplemented by information provided by individual landowners who have been contacted by the pipeline group.

Links to the interactive map are available at: