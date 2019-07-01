Pipeline talks continue: Caldwell County remains in negotiations with Kinder Morgan Share:







Caldwell County officials remain in negotiations with Kinder Morgan representatives to improve safety protections in relation to a natural gas pipeline projected to stretch across 29 miles of the county.

The Permian Highway Pipeline has been ubiquitous in state and national media, most recently due to a Texas district court judge throwing out a lawsuit Hays County, the City of Kyle and some individual landowners filed against Kinder Morgan that argued the project would endanger waterways and residential areas.

Caldwell County representatives opted not to join that lawsuit, instead opting to engage in negotiations with Kinder Morgan that County Judge Hoppy Haden says are making progress.

