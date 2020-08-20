Police search for man wanted in monument vandalism incident Share:







LPR staff report

The Lockhart Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with vandalism that occurred early Tuesday morning at Caldwell County Courthouse.

Investigators believe the instance of criminal mischief involving a monument occurred at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 18. According to video surveillance footage, the suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male with facial hair in his 20s or 30s. The suspect was recorded wearing a face covering, a backwards ball cap, a yellow Gadsden Flag t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the photograph. If you have information, please contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.