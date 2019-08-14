Porfiria Balandran Mendoza Share:







Porfiria Balandran Mendoza, 98, of Lockhart, TX was born February 26, 1921 in Lockhart, TX and she passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her adoring family. Porfiria is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Mendoza Sr.; her parents, Saturnino and Maria Balandran; her brothers, Cleto, Candelario, Antonio, Benigno, and Lorenzo Balandran; her sister, Luisa Balandran Silva; and her son from her heart, Pete Balandran. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Bermudez and her husband, Gilbert; her son, Joe Mendoza and his wife, Rachel; and son, Carlos Mendoza Jr. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to Julie for her caregiving. Porfiria will be remembered for her kindness to all and her willingness to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed. Friends may call on the family from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. A recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16th at St. Mary’ Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St. in Lockhart, TX and interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart. For more information, please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.

