Post-Register welcomes 2020 primary election candidate essays

Attention to all of the candidates running in the Caldwell County 2020 primary elections.

The Lockhart Post-Register would like to give each of you the opportunity to tell the community a little bit about yourself – where you’re from, what you represent, why you think you would be the best option for the position you’re seeking.

Anyone running is eligible to send in an essay of up to 500 words, which will be printed exactly as it’s received. No edits. No changes. It’s an opportunity for candidates to speak candidly to their prospective constituencies.

The deadline to file for candidacy closes Dec. 9, so we’re asking all candidates interested in submitting an essay to send them to editor@post-register.com by Dec. 19. The essays will begin to run shortly thereafter.

Those who cannot make this deadline can reach out to Wesley Gardner at the same email or by calling to 512-398-9886 to discuss a possible extension.