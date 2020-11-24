Post-Register welcomes new editor Share:







LPR staff report

The Lockhart Post Register has hired Kristen Meriwether as the new editor, taking over for Wesley Gardner effective Monday, November 30, 2020.

“Wes was a fantastic editor, seeing the paper through the biggest news story in a generation,” Meriwether said. “There is no way I can ever fill his shoes, but I do look forward to engaging the community and continuing the storied tradition of the Lockhart Post-Register.”

Born and raised in Texas, Meriwether brings nearly a decade of journalism experience to the newspaper. She began her career in 2011 as a sports reporter at a small daily in New York City. She moved to the metro desk in 2012 to become the paper’s first full-time city hall reporter.

During her time in New York, she covered two mayoral administrations, was on the ground for Hurricane Sandy, and provided thoughtful “on the trail” coverage of the 2013 New York City mayoral election.

“While we are sad to see Wesley go, we are thrilled to have someone with Kristen’s experience as editor of the Lockhart Post-Register,” said Post-Register Publisher Dana Garrett.

For the past five years Meriwether has called Denver, Colo. home. She freelanced for Colorado Politics, The Denver Post, and managed a podcasting start-up. But she found the post-2016 media landscape to be a shell of the profession she grew up adoring.

“The past five years has shown me how important local journalism is to a community,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to the community level, back to what the profession is supposed to be about: helping citizens make informed decisions for their family.”

She added, “I may have a Denver cell phone number, but I’m happy to be back in the Lone Star State and call Lockhart my home. I look forward to meeting everyone and telling your stories.”