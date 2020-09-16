Praxedes Avila Share:







Mr. Praxedes Avila, 80, beloved Husband, Step-father, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on September 6, 2020. He entered this world on July 21, 1940 in Buenavista, Coahuila, Mexico, born to Camilo Avila and Carlota Hernandez.

He is survived by his wife Victoria Gonzales; step-daughter Lupe Driska and husband Donald Driska; step-son Daniel Gonzales and wife, Frances Gonzales; step-son Carlos Gonzales; brothers, Ofelio Avila, and Agapito Avila.

Recitation of the rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

