President, governor declare states of emergency over coronavirus Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

Editor’s note: this article will be updated as local government officials release more information

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for all counties throughout the state as a result of the coronavirus at a noontime press conference on Friday.

President Donald Trump followed suit around 2:30 p.m., declaring a national emergency that will allow the federal government to be far more aggressive with its response to the outbreak.

During his address, the president highlighted a number of partnerships with the private sector that will significantly increase the availability for testing, including a website developed by google that will provide residents with a screening questionnaire that will facilitate testing when needed.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 known across Texas, Abbott said.

While there have still been no confirmed cases in Caldwell County, Austin and Travis County officials confirmed the first two “presumptive cases” of the virus in the area on Friday, marking the county’s closest encounter to virus yet. The cases are considered presumptive after testing positive by state officials. They are then sent to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation.

Locally, the Lockhart school district is already taking measures to protect students and staff members from the virus.

According to Superintendent Mark Estrada, school nurses and clinics are following all guidelines set by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Estrada noted the district’s custodial contractor is cleaning and disinfecting every classroom and facility surface daily and has deployed “Clorox 360” machines to assist with the cleaning process.

Additionally, Estrada said the district is emphasizing the importance of handwashing, covering coughs, using hand sanitizer and staying home while sick.

Estrada provided this update on Friday.

“There is currently no decision to cancel school after spring break; however, please know that we are monitoring the situation and will make that determination next week,” said Estrada. “If we decide to cancel, we will notify all parents and staff by phone calls, email, notice on the website, notice on social media, push notification on the LISD mobile app, and notice to local media.”

Estrada added that all non-UIL events and large-group gatherings – including student assemblies, parent events, community events, field trips and field days — have been cancelled through March 27.

Additionally, visitors will not be allowed on any LISD campuses during this period outside of dropping off and picking up children from school.

Estrada noted the district will continue to operate both the Kids Club After School Program and Cub House Child Care Development Center so long as school is open but asked parents dropping off students at Cub House to use the side door to minimize exposure on campus.

City of Lockhart officials are reminding residents they have the option to pay bills online and at drop-off locations to limit face-to-face contact. The online payment option can be found at http://lockhart-tx.org/page/utility_home.

Two centrally located drop boxes are located at the front and back of City Hall — 308 W. San Antonio – and are checked twice a day. A drive-through location can be found at the Municipal Court Building, 1914 W. San Antonio St.

To mitigate risks associated with large crowds, Lockhart officials canceled all the spring break events scheduled at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and has indefinitely postponed KIDFISH and Welcome Spring Day that was scheduled for March 21.

Local businesses throughout the area affected by the virus should be able to seek financial assistance soon following the expected passage of a Congressional virus response package.

President Trump said Wednesday night that his administration will provide a $50 billion relief package to small business owners affected by the coronavirus outbreak as part of federal officials attempt to dampen the economic impact of the pandemic.

Trump said he will direct the Small Business Administration to provide liquidity to states and small business owners through low-interest loans.

According to Abbott, the disaster declaration will allow the state to move forward more quickly with funding and responding to testing, containment and treatment needs throughout Texas.

On Friday, Abbott said the state’s testing capacity for the virus was 272 per day but said that number should increase into thousands by next week.

Abbott also confirmed state officials opened a drive-through testing center in San Antonio, with ones to follow soon in Dallas, Houston and Austin. The drive-through testing center in San Antonio will only test first responders, health care workers, operators of critical infrastructure and certain high-risk patients.

During his address, Abbott told Texans there was no need to hoard or panic-buy supplies, though many stores in Lockhart have seen bare shelved.

To address the issue, HEB officials announced Saturday morning that stores throughout the state would be opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. to give overnight crews more time to restock important items associated with hindering the spread of the virus.

On Friday, HEB officials issued a press release stating the company was still in a strong position to restock shelves and encouraged customers to remain calm.

There are now 1,920 cases confirmed in the U.S., with 41 deaths.

For more information about symptoms and strategies to minimize exposure, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.