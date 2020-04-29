Prom gallery: Get your photos in the Post-Register Share:







LPR staff report

Attention Lockhart High School seniors: need a reason to put on that prom dress or tuxedo you were going to wear for the big event? Want to shop something special to wear free of charge? How about a photo of yourself in the local newspaper? Then you’re in luck.

The Lockhart Post Register is partnering with the Lockhart school district, Lockhart City Councilmember Kara McGregor, Charity Kittrell with 4:12 Kids and local photographer Vanessa Torres to coordinate a special Prom Gallery for the Class of 2020 that will be featured in the newspaper and online.

McGregor, who spearheaded the Prom Gallery, said she wanted to give seniors a chance to feel special during this important time in their lives.

“I have a senior myself and I have a front row seat in terms of all the observances they’re missing out on,” said McGregor. “It’s such a special time and such a big transition, and it warrants celebration.

“We’re so limited in the ways we can do that right now. I was just trying to think of some skill that I have that I could give to help a senior feel special.”

Lockhart school district Superintendent Mark Estrada touted upcoming gallery.

“While this year has been difficult for students who wish they could be with their classmates, it has been particularly difficult for our seniors,” said Estrada. “We are so grateful to our community for all they are doing to support the Class of 2020, and this prom project is a fantastic example of the community coming together to try to provide these students opportunities to celebrate in new and creative ways.”

Students interested in participating need to email their photos to Wesley Gardner at editor@post-register.com no later than Sunday, May 10. The photos must be of individual seniors. Photos submitted featuring couples or groups will not be published. To ensure no photo slips through the cracks, the subject line in the email should read “PROM PHOTO: “STUDENT NAME.” For example: PROM PHOTO: JOHN SMITH.

McGregor added that herself and Torres are offering students the opportunity to have their pictures taken in front McGregor’s home on San Antonio Street in Lockhart.

“It’s a lovely setting to take a photo,” said McGregor. “I wanted to offer to photograph any senior that wanted to show up in any outfit that makes them feel special — it doesn’t have to be prom wear, particularly — and take their picture in front of my house up on the porch.”

McGregor notes students interested in having their photographs taken can visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c054aabaf2aa7f58-birdie to sign up for an available time slot.

Kittrell, founder and president of 4:12 Kids, is providing seniors with an opportunity to “shop” for something special to wear at the nonprofit’s office in Lockhart, 1015 W San Antonio St.

The clothing is free, though donations will be accepted. Students will need to book an appointment before arriving at the office

Seniors interested in scheduling an appointment with 4:12 Kids can do so online by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040f4cacaf2fa2fe3-prom1.