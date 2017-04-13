Legal Notice – April 13, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 11:00 A.M., May 9, 2017 for the SH 130 / Railroad Utilities, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of installing approximately 5,900 LF of 12” Sanitary Sewer Main, 600 LF of steel casing and all necessary appurtenances.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastuse.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastuse.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 11:00 A.M., May 9, 2017 for the 2015 Drainage Improvements, Project, Contract II, Ash Pine and Comal Streets, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of approximately 2,000 LF of storm sewer, 3,700 LF of curb & gutter, 5,600 SY of street reconstruction, 7,000 SY HMAC overlay and all necessary appurtenances.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastuse.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastuse.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Luling Self Storage, Inc. will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of property immediately. Luling Self Storage, Inc. shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Saturday,

April 22nd, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 1401 N. Magnolia

Luling, Texas 78648

Names: Lisa Lopez, Gregorio Ubaldo, Richard Stephens

Contents: Furniture, tools, clothes, and much more.

———————————

Bid Notice

Pursuant to existing provisions of Subchapter G, School District Depositories, Texas Education Code, it is the intention of the Board of Trustees of the Lockhart Independent School District to select a Depository to assist with the banking functions for all funds of the District for a two-year period commencing not later than July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019, with an option to re-new for two additional two year terms or until such time as a successor Depository is named.

Investments by the District will be governed by the Government Code, Chapter 2256, Public Funds Investment. Securities pledged as collateral to secure District deposits will be governed by the Government Code, Chapter 2257, Collateral for Public Funds.

Sealed bids are to be submitted to the office of the Purchasing Manager, Tanya Homann at the Lockhart ISD Administration Office located at 105 South Colorado St, Lockhart, Texas, 78644, until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2017. All bids must be sealed and clearly marked on the outside, “Bid 17-004 to Serve as Depository for Lockhart Independent School District Funds. Attention: Tanya Homann.” Banks submitting bids should be careful to see that the appropriate bid form is used.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-07

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 0.374 ACRE IN THE BYRD LOCKHART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 17, LOCATED AT 308 NORTH COLORADO STREET (US 183), FROM IH INDUSTRIAL HEAVY DISTRICT TO CMB COMMERCIAL MEDIUM BUSINESS DISTRICT.

ORDINANCE 2017-08

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 31 “IMPACT FEES” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, INCORPORATING UPDATED LAND USE ASSUMPTIONS AND UPDATED WATER, WASTEWATER, AND ROADWAY CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLANS AS EXHIBITS; AMENDING THE FEES FOR WATER, WASTEWATER, AND ROAD IMPACT FEES AS SET FORTH IN APPENDIX I; AMENDING AFFECTED SECTIONS REFERENCING THE UPDATED APPENDICIES AND EXHIBITS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2017-09

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 58, UTILITIES, DIVISION 2-HARMFUL OR INDUSTRIAL DISCHARGES, SECTION 58-241, “ITEMS SUBJECT TO REGULATION- DESIGNATED”, SUBSECTION (13) (A) “MATERIALS WHICH EXERT OR CAUSE”; OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, PROVIDING FOR A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code. Nothing in this ordinance will limit the ability of the city to pursue any and all claims and remedies available to it in law or equity in regard to the subject matter of this ordinance.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-05. A request by Martin Kunzmann, PhD of Nustats Research Solutions on behalf of David Mendoza, for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Telecommunication Center on Part of Lot 1, Block 13, Original Town of Lockhart, consisting of 0.0832 acre zoned CCB Commercial Central Business District and located at 100 East Market Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-05. A request by Pastor Bobby Osborn, on behalf of Calvary Temple Ministries of Fentress, Texas, Inc. for a Zoning Change from AO Agriculture-Open Space District to CHB Commercial Heavy Business District for 3.038 acres in the Esther Berry Survey, Abstract No. 1, located at 2220 South Colorado Street (US 183).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

In the event that property owners should desire to protest the action of the Planning and Zoning Commission, they must: (1) file their written protest with the City Secretary on or before five days prior to the Public Hearing before the City Council; and, (2) the written protest must be signed and acknowledged by the owners of at least 20 percent of the land included in the proposed change, or by owners of at least 20 percent of the land area within a 200-foot radius of the boundary of the proposed change. To be a valid protest, both conditions (1) and (2) above must be met or the petition will be rejected.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

Dan Gibson, ACP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD is accepting proposals for digital copiers that will serve the district. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or fax 512-398-0031. The proposals are due May 4, 2017 at 2 PM. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

———————————

Notice of Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Wednesday,

April 19, 2017

Time: 11:00

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names: Robert Zrudsky and Emery Robert Crosby

Contents: Outdoor heater, golf clubs, furniture, commercial dolly, camping equipment, clothes, tools, ladders, shelves, drill press, grass trimmers, and much more.

———————————