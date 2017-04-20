Legal Notice – April 20, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 11:00 A.M., May 9, 2017 for the SH 130 / Railroad Utilities, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of installing approximately 5,900 LF of 12” Sanitary Sewer Main, 600 LF of steel casing and all necessary appurtenances.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastuse.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastuse.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 11:00 A.M., May 9, 2017 for the 2015 Drainage Improvements, Project, Contract II, Ash Pine and Comal Streets, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of approximately 2,000 LF of storm sewer, 3,700 LF of curb & gutter, 5,600 SY of street reconstruction, 7,000 SY HMAC overlay and all necessary appurtenances.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastuse.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastuse.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Luling Self Storage, Inc. will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents fo the entire unit only Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of property immediately. Luling Self Storage, Inc. shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 1401 N. Magnolia

Luling, Texas 78648

Names: Lisa Lopez, Gregorio Ubaldo, Richard Stephens

Contents: Furniture, tools, clothes, and much more.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday,

May 1, 2017, at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

FV-17-01. Consider a request by Oscar Fogle on behalf of First United Methodist Church, for a Variance to the Lockhart Code of Ordinances, Chapter 12 “Buildings and Building Regulations”, Article VIII “Fences”, Section 12-491(3), to allow a 100 percent opaque fence in the front yard setback on property zoned CMB Commercial Medium Density District, and consisting of 1.2 acres part of Lot 3, Block 48, Original Town of Lockhart, and located at 313 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD is accepting proposals for digital copiers that will serve the district. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or fax 512-398-0031. The proposals are due May 4, 2017 at 2 PM. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

———————————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of David Albert Ohlendorf, Deceased, were issued on April 13, 2017, in Cause No. 10210, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Carol Christine Ohlendorf.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 14th day of April, 2017.

Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for Carol Christine Ohlendorf

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF

GONZALES COUNTY UNDERGROUND WATER

CONSERVATION

DISTRICT

Proposed Additions and Amendments to the District’s Rules

The Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (the “District”) will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving comments on proposed additions and amendments to District Rule 16 – REQUIREMENTS FOR DRILLING, COMPLETING, EQUIPPING AND REWORKING WELLS and District Rule 21 – PLUGGING AND CAPPING OF WELLS.

The Board of Directors will take public comments on these proposed rules on May 23, 2017 at the Commissioner’s Courtroom in the Gonzales County Comihouse, Gonzales, Texas. The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Agenda is as follows:

Call to order.

President of the Board to make comments.

Receive comments from the public on proposed additions and amendments to the District’s rules.

Adjourn.

Copies of the current rules of the District and the proposed amended rules are available at the offices of the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District, 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, Gonzales, TX from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and are also available

on the District website.

Written comments should be submitted to the General Manager, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, TX 78629 or presented at the hearing. The deadline for submission of written comments is May 23, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.