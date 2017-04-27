Legal Notice – April 27, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

RDINANCE 2017-09B

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 31 “IMPACT FEES” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ARTICLE I “GENERAL PROVISIONS”, SECTION 31-19 “EXCEPTIONS”; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

Pursuant to Sec. 12-450 “Unsafe Building Implementation” of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. The City of Lockhart does hereby notify you, or your agent(s), as property owner of record of the listed property(s) of the order issued by the Construction Board of Appeals during the Public hearing held on April 20, 2017 at 9:00AM at City Hall located at 308 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX. The Construction Board of Appeals has determined that the below listed property(s) is (are) unsafe building(s) as defined by Art. VII, Sec 12-442 of the Code of Ordinances and has ordered them to be repaired, removed, or demolished. Any owner, lienholder, or mortgagee of record of a property jointly or severally aggrieved by an order issued under this Article VII, Unsafe and/or Public Nuisance Building Abatement, may file in district court a verified petition setting forth that the decision is illegal, in whole or part, and specifying the grounds for the illegality. The petition must be filed by an owner, lienholder, or mortgagee within 30 calendar days of the date of this publication. A complete copy of the Construction Board of Appeals order for each structure may be obtained from the City Secretary.

Property Address

1106 Wichita Street/R20705, Whitis, Smith, Lot 10

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

901 Tank Street/R18211, A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres .31

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

312 W. Live Oak Street/R20937 Polks, Block 2, Lot PT 3, 4

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

717 E. Live Oak Street/R17862 A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres .12

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-06. A request by Dennis Placke on behalf of St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Special Events Center on 1.85 acres in the Byrd Lockhart League, Abstract 17, zoned CMB Commercial Medium Business District and located at 101 West Pecan Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: JIMMY JANSKY, 4206 BIKINI DR., SAN ANTONIO, TX 78218

Respondent, Greetings:

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear and answer Plaintiff’s Original Petition before the DISTRICT COURT of CALDWELL COUNTY, at the Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St., thereof in Lockhart, Texas, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the first Monday next after the expiration of 28 days from the date the service of this citation, to PLANTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION filed in said Court, on the 9th Day of FEBRUARY 2017, in this Cause, numbered 17-0-057 on the docket of said Court and styled:

MARK COVENSKY

VS

JIMMY JANSKY

If you fail to file an answer by such date, judgment by default may be rendered for the relief demanded in the petition.

Witness, TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, Clerk of the DISTRICT COURTS of CALDWELL County, Texas.

ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 20th day of APRIL, 2017.

TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, District Clerk

District Court, Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By Juanita Allen DEPUTY

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

WEDNESDAY,

MAY 3, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

1998 Ford Mustang

VIN: 1FAFP404XWF142545

LIC: 098MAZ

2000 Honda UAX

VIN: 1HGCG5662YA129866

LIC: DMV2715

1994 Ford

VIN: 1FTCR14A7RPB05389

LIC: BE43328

1993 Dodge P/U

VIN: 3B7HE13YXPM119208

LIC: HGN5202

2007 Ford TS

VIN: 1FAFP53U47A115907

LIC: CBX2565

1998 Honda UAX

VIN: 1HGEJ8242WL122353

LIC: H6S7DV

2000 Toyota UEE

VIN: 4T1BF22K8YU111610

LIC: GYZ9284

2001 Chevy PU

VIN: 1GCHC29U41W305369

LIC: 413440B

1998 Ford Trk

VIN: 1FTZR15X5WTA81559

LIC: DFV2824

1995 Chev

VIN: 1GCCS1448S8118862

LIC: AN60985

1995 Chev

VIN: 1GCEG25H7SF169251

LIC: BZ60680