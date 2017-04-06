Legal Notice – April 6, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

Bid Notice

Pursuant to existing provisions of Subchapter G, School District Depositories, Texas Education Code, it is the intention of the Board of Trustees of the Lockhart Independent School District to select a Depository to assist with the banking functions for all funds of the District for a two-year period commencing not later than July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019, with an option to re-new for two additional two year terms or until such time as a successor Depository is named.

Investments by the District will be governed by the Government Code, Chapter 2256, Public Funds Investment. Securities pledged as collateral to secure District deposits will be governed by the Government Code, Chapter 2257, Collateral for Public Funds.

Sealed bids are to be submitted to the office of the Purchasing Manager, Tanya Homann at the Lockhart ISD Administration Office located at 105 South Colorado St, Lockhart, Texas, 78644, until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2017. All bids must be sealed and clearly marked on the outside, “Bid 17-004 to Serve as Depository for Lockhart Independent School District Funds. Attention: Tanya Homann.” Banks submitting bids should be careful to see that the appropriate bid form is used.

NOTICE OF

REQUIREMENT TO COMPLY WITH THE SUBDIVISION SERVICE EXTENSION POLICY OF GOFORTH

SPECIAL UTILITY

DISTRICT

Pursuant to Texas Water Code, §13.2502, Goforth Special Utility District hereby gives notice that any person who subdivides land by dividing any lot, tract, or parcel of land, within the service area of Goforth Special Utility District, Certificate of Convenience and Necessity No. 11356, in Travis, Hays, and Caldwell Counties, into two or more lots or sites for the purpose of sale or development, whether immediate or future, including re-subdivision of land for which a plat has been filed and recorded or requests more than two water or sewer service connections on a single contiguous tract of land must comply with Section F of Goforth Special Utility District’s Rate Order and Service Policies (the “Subdivision Policy”).

Goforth Special Utility District is not required to extend retail water or sewer utility service to a service applicant in a subdivision where the developer of the subdivision has failed to comply with the Subdivision Policy.

Applicable elements of the Subdivision Policy include:

Evaluation by Goforth Special Utility District of the impact a proposed subdivision service extension will make on Goforth Special Utility District’s water supply and distribution system and payment of the costs for this evaluation;

Payment of reasonable costs or fees by the developer for providing water supply and distribution capacity;

Payment of fees for reserving water supply and distribution capacity;

Forfeiture of reserved water supply and distribution capacity for failure to pay applicable fees;

Payment of costs of any improvements to Goforth Special Utility District’s system that are necessary to provide the water service;

Construction according to design approved by Goforth Special Utility District and dedication by the developer of water facilities within the subdivision following inspection.

Goforth Special Utility District’s Rate Order and Service Policies and a map showing Goforth Special Utility District’s service area may be reviewed at Goforth Special Utility District’s offices, at 8900 Niederwald Strasse, Kyle, Texas 78640; the policy and service area map also are filed of record at the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

BID NOTICES

The Plum Creek Conservation District (PCCD), Lockhart, Texas is requesting sealed bids from qualified, responsible bidders for REPAIRS to 7 Floodwater Retarding Structure Sites at Plum Creek Watershed in Hays and Caldwell Counties, Texas, as a result of a large rain storm event in October 2015.

Invitation for Bids No. PCCD-17-PCWEWP-01 (Repairs at Sites 2, 5, 7, 10, 11, and 14)

One award for all sites will be made. Performance time is 99 calendar days. Estimated price range is between $250,000 and $500,000. Major items of work are: vegetation establishment; site preparation (shaping, excavation, earthfill, and topsoiling of eroded areas); shaping and smoothing (Sites 2, 7, 11); and debris removal (Site 14).

Invitation for Bids No. PCCD-17-PCWEWP-02 (Site 12 Repairs)

Performance time is 101 calendar days. Estimated price range is between $500,000 and $1 million. One award for all items will be made. Major items of work (quantities listed are estimates) are: Structure Removal, Fence (2,128 lin.ft.); Sediment Filters (2,259 lin.ft.); vegetation establishment (5 acres); Rock Riprap (5,563 tons); field fence (2,177 lin.ft.); geotextile (6,158 sq.yd.); 1 job lump sum each for pollution control, construction surveys, mobilization and demobilization, removal of water, contractor quality control, and site preparation.

PCCD reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. A 5 percent bid guarantee for each project is required. The successful bidder will be required to furnish performance and payment bonds.

Invitation for Bids (IFB) documents will be available electronically beginning April 3, 2017. Complete IFB documents and a Plan Holders Registration Form / Terms & Conditions for both IFBs may be viewed and downloaded at no charge from the Plum Creek Conservation District website: http://pccd.org/ and click on Job Bids tab and then the IFB No. PCCD-17-PCWEWP-01 or 02. Contact Daniel Meyer (512) 398-2383 if you have problems downloading documents. No printed copies of the IFBs will be distributed to interested parties, but a printed copy is available for viewing at the PCCD office.

Bids will be received at PCCD office, 1101 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644 until 2:00 p.m. local time April 18, 2017 for IFB #01, and until 10:00 a.m. local time April 25, 2017 for IFB #02. Electronic, facsimile, and telegraphic bids will not be considered. A pre-bid conference and site showing will be held beginning at the PCCD office – IFB #01 begins at 9:30 a.m. April 11 and IFB #02 begins at 9:30 a.m. April 18.

City of Lockhart

Request for

Proposals

The City of Lockhart, Texas is accepting proposals from experienced and qualified professionals for a Parks Master Plan until 5 pm, Monday, May 15, 2017. Submittals may be sent to City of Lockhart, Attn: Vance Rodgers, P O Box 239, Lockhart, Tx 78644, or in person at City Hall, 308 W San Antonio St, Lockhart, Tx, during normal business hours. The ranking matrix and the Scope of Work, which contains submittal requirements, may be obtained on the City website at www.lockhart-tx.org.

Inquiries by email are to be directed to Vance Rodgers, City Manager, at vrodgers@lockhart-tx.org.

Notice of

Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Wednesday April 19, 2017

Time: 11:00

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names:Robert Zrudsky, Emery Robert Crosby

Contents:Outdoor heater, golf clubs, furniture, commercial dolly, camping equipment, clothes, tools, ladders, shelves, drill press, grass trimmers, and much more.

GRANT

ADMINISTRATION SERVICES

PUBLIC NOTICE

Caldwell County is soliciting proposals for consultant/management services for grant writing services to prepare a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Planning Grant Application for a Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Action Plan (MAP) and the subsequent project management /administration and development of the MAP if the County is awarded a State HMGP contract.

Please submit USB memory stick in .pdf format and 3 (three) copies of your proposal of services and resumes of key personnel, references and a list of jobs performed under this or similar programs to: Caldwell County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, 1403 Blackjack Street, Suite E, Lockhart Texas 78644. A copy of the scope of services may be requested from Martin Ritchey by email at martin.ritchey@co.caldwell.tx.us

Proposals must be received by the County no later than 4:00 pm on April 17, 2017 to be considered. Caldwell County reserves the right to negotiate with any and all management firms that submit proposals, as per the Texas Professional Services Procurement Act and the Uniform Grant and Contract Management Standards.

Caldwell County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and strives to attain goals for Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. 1701u) as amended.

LOCKHART

ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE

The Directors of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will conduct a public hearings on Monday, April 17, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Upstairs at Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas to discuss two projects under Section 4B of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Act of 1979.

Public Hearing #1 is to consider a new project by the Benny Boyd Auto Group which wishes to expand to Lockhart. The company plans to purchase property on which to build an automotive center. The initial capital investment is estimated at $3,500,000 and the company will create a minimum of 35 new jobs. The LEDC will be considering possible reimbursable incentives to be offered to the company to help facilitate their expansion to and investment in Lockhart.

Public Hearing #2 is to consider a new project by Chunilal Inc. (Schlotzsky’s). The initial total investment is estimated at $1,800,000 and the company will provide a minimum of 15 newly created jobs. The LEDC will be considering possible reimbursable incentives to be offered to the company to help facilitate their expansion to and investment in Lockhart.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend and present their views. Persons with disabilities that plan to attend this meeting should contact the City Secretary’s office to arrange for assistance. Individuals who require aids or services for this meeting should contact City Hall at least two days before the meeting.

Lockhart Economic Development Corporation