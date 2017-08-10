Legal Notice – Aug. 10, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Marian L. Purswell, Deceased, were

issued on June 29, 2017, in Cause No. 10229, pending in the County Court at Law, Caldwell

County/ Texas, to Arthur Don Purswell, as Independent Executor.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are

required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by

law.

c/o: Gabriel G. Gallas

Attorney at Law

7800 N. Mopac

Suite 200

Austin, TX 78759

Gabriel G.Gallas

State Bar No.: 24069750

Attorneys for Independent Executor

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-21

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, CLOSING, VACATING AND ABANDONING A 0.009 ACRE PORTION OF GARCIA STREET IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS; AND AUTHORIZING A DEED WITHOUT WARRANTY TO BE ISSUED TO THE ABUTTING PROPERTY OWNER.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-10. A request by Dwayne Thomason of Thomason Funeral Home, Inc., on behalf of Ministries of Calvary Temple, Fentress, Texas, Inc., for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Funeral Home as a public/institutional use in the CHB Commercial Heavy Business District on 3.031 acres in the Ester Berry Survey, Abstract No. 1, and located at 2220 South Colorado Street.

SUP-17-11. A request by Lora Hardway on behalf of Nadir Ali for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Church as a public/institutional use on 1.377 acres in the Francis Berry Survey, Abstract No. 2, zoned CHB Commercial Heavy Business District, and located in a commercial lease space at 1102 State Park Road.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON THE 2017-2018 BUDGET

OF

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD CONCERNING THE PROPOSED 2017-2018 BUDGET OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS ON AUGUST 28TH, 2017 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE CALDWELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 110 SOUTH MAIN STREET, LOCKHART, TEXAS.

THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL REQUIRE RAISING MORE REVENUE FROM PROPERTY TAXES THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY $1,367,863 OR 9.66% AND OF THAT AMOUNT $447,300 IS TAX REVENUE TO BE RAISED FROM NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO THE TAX ROLL THIS YEAR.

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED AUGUST 07, 2017

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on August 7, 2017, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the same being the 5th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644, between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

10-T-8633, Account No(s). 42761, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. STEPHANIE JIMENEZ, AKA STEPHANIE MARIE JIMENEZ, ET AL, 15.00 acres, more or less, situated in the H. & T. C. RR. Co. Survey, Abstract 150, and the R. L. McKinney Survey, Abstract 207, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in deed dated April 30, 2001, from James D. Albert to Stephanie Jimenez, in Volume 264, Page 309, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $72,880.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,702.00;

Sale Notes:

12-T-8836, Account No(s). 18992, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FRANKLIN WAYNE SOWELL, ET AL, Lot 26 of the Cleveland Addition to the City of Lockhart, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Volume 189, Page 306 of the Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $18,180.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,844.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9159, Account No(s). 29366, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MICHELE LYNN BRADEN, 10.00 acres, more or less, R. McKinney Survey, Abstract 207, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 219, Page 252, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $56,910.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,198.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9175, Account No(s). 20378, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DELORES PEREZ, Part of Lot 3, James L. Storey Addition, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Instrument No. 12-3714, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $15,440.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,480.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9375, Account No(s). 78963, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. PROVIDENCE MISSION BAPTIST CHURCH COLORED, 4.00 acres, more or less, Miles G. Dikes Survey, A-92, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 6, Page 218, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $32,290.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,643.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9417, Account No(s). 33697, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUBY S. HOLDER, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ERNA O. SEELIGER, DECEASED, ET AL, 0.25 acre, more or less, B. Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 170, Page 150, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $9,100.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,100.00;

Sale Notes:

17-T-9429, Account No(s). 73950, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DIXIE PAULINE MAYFIELD, ALSO KNOWN AS DIXIE DENNISSON, Improvements only situated at 2425 Sand Holler Road, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $32,510.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,607.00;

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, August 7, 2017

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at (512) 398-5550 X203

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE

Any parent/guardian of a former student or the former student whose last year in Special Education in Lockhart ISO, Luling ISO, and Prairie Lea ISO (Caldwell County Co-op) was the 2009-2010, 2010-2011, and 2011-2012 school year, should contact the Caldwell County Co-op office at 512.398.0260 by September 29, 2017, if a copy of the Special Education records is needed. After Septmeber 29, 2017, the records will be destroyed in accordance with the Texas Library and Archives Commission Records Retention Schedule.

———————————

CHILD FIND

Do you know a child who might need extra help, a child who is not progressing normally? Help us help them—contact CHILD FIND through your local school district.

Caldwell County Cooperative – Monica Parks

Contact Names:

Monica Parks: 512-398-0260 Lockhart ISD

Susan Maxey: 830-875-3191 Luling ISD

Monica Parks: 512-398-0260

Prairie Lea ISD

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit and Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Domingo Sanchez dba El Rey Bar/Nightclub to be located at 1721 S. Commerce St., Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officer of said corporation, Domingo Sanchez, owner.