Legal Notice – Aug. 18, 2016: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

The Caldwell County Unit Road System is seeking bids for the period October 1st, 2016 and terminating September 30th, 2017. The following bid items are Aggregate, Asphalt Materials, Flexible Base, Fuel (Regular Unleaded/No. 2 Diesel – low sulfur), Oil and Lubricants.

Specifications may be obtained by contacting (512) 398-7269 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday). The item bid on should be clearly marked on the front lower left hand corner of the envelope. Bids should show unit pricing and be submitted to the County Auditor’s Office, Caldwell County Courthouse, located at 110 S. Main St., 3rd fl., or P.O. Box 98, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The deadline is September 2nd, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. Bids will be opened in a public meeting of Commissioner’s Court, September 12th, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., located at 110 S. Main St., 2nd fl., Lockhart, Texas

—————————————-

SALE NOTICE

ALLIANCE SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the provision of CHAPTER 59 of the TEXAS PROPERTY CODE, as amended from time to time, gives notice of said act to wit: ON August 19, 2016 Starting at 10:00 A.M. at 1901 SOUTH COLORADO, LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644, the following tenant’s property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy a landlord’s lien:

MATILDA SALAS

MORRIS NIETO

THE CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Furniture, lawn equipment, antiques, beds, toys, dishes, cabinets, tools, and household items, etc.

The public is invited, terms are cash only.

—————————————-

NOTICE OF SOLICITATION OF COMPETITIVE BIDS FOR SURPLUS/SALVAGE

METAL SALVAGE

Caldwell County, Texas is soliciting competitive sealed bids for the following items including but not limited to:

Various Sized Metal I Beams:

7 – 15’ x 10”

5 – 12’ x 10”

1 – 20’ x 8”

3 – 7’ x 8”

Two metal dump beds

Metal coverts

1 vehicle van

Tanks

MH frame

Fuel pumps

These items are available for inspection. To arrange for inspection of this property, please contact Dwight Jeffrey at 512-398-7268.

Sealed bids should be submitted to the office of the County Judge, Attn: Karen Sphar, Room 201, Courthouse, 110 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644 . Bids must be submitted no later than 9:00am, on August 29, 2016.

The foregoing notice is being published once pursuant to Section 263.153(b) of Texas Local Government Code.

—————————————-

16-O-190

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: IVAN ALVICTOR

Respondent, Greetings:

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear and answer Plaintiff’s Original Petition before the DISTRICT COURT of CALDWELL COUNTY, at the Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St., thereof, in Lockhart, Texas, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the first Monday next after the expiration of 28 days from the date the service of this citation, to PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION filed in said Court, on the 17th Day of MAY 2016, in this Cause, numbered 16-O-190 on the docket of said Court and styled:

JONATHAN KIRCHOFF

VS

IVAN ALVICTOR AND

GEICO COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.

If you fail to file an answer by such date, judgment by default may be rendered for the relief demanded in the petition.

Witness, TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, Clerk of the DISTRICT COURTS of CALDWELL County, Texas.

ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 28th day of JULY 2016.

TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, District Clerk

District Court, Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By Juanita Allen DEPUTY