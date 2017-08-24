Legal Notice – Aug. 24, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL/QUALIFICATIONS

The Board of Directors of the Caldwell County Appraisal District is soliciting proposals for legal services to Collect Delinquent Property Taxes and provide Appraisal Representation.

For proposal requirements or questions please contact Phyllis Fischer (512) 398-5550 ext. 210, or at 211 Bufkin Ln, Lockhart, TX, 78644.

Please submit written proposals to CCAD, PO Box 900, Lockhart, TX 78644. Deadline to submit proposal is 4:30 p.m., October 13, 2017.

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED AUGUST 07, 2017

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on August 7, 2017, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the same being the 5th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644, between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

10-T-8633, Account No(s). 42761, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. STEPHANIE JIMENEZ, AKA STEPHANIE MARIE JIMENEZ, ET AL, 15.00 acres, more or less, situated in the H. & T. C. RR. Co. Survey, Abstract 150, and the R. L. McKinney Survey, Abstract 207, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in deed dated April 30, 2001, from James D. Albert to Stephanie Jimenez, in Volume 264, Page 309, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $72,880.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,702.00;

Sale Notes:

12-T-8836, Account No(s). 18992, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FRANKLIN WAYNE SOWELL, ET AL, Lot 26 of the Cleveland Addition to the City of Lockhart, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Volume 189, Page 306 of the Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $18,180.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,844.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9159, Account No(s). 29366, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MICHELE LYNN BRADEN, 10.00 acres, more or less, R. McKinney Survey, Abstract 207, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 219, Page 252, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $56,910.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,198.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9175, Account No(s). 20378, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DELORES PEREZ, Part of Lot 3, James L. Storey Addition, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Instrument No. 12-3714, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $15,440.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,480.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9375, Account No(s). 78963, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. PROVIDENCE MISSION BAPTIST CHURCH COLORED, 4.00 acres, more or less, Miles G. Dikes Survey, A-92, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 6, Page 218, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $32,290.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,643.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9417, Account No(s). 33697, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUBY S. HOLDER, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ERNA O. SEELIGER, DECEASED, ET AL, 0.25 acre, more or less, B. Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 170, Page 150, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $9,100.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,100.00;

Sale Notes:

17-T-9429, Account No(s). 73950, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DIXIE PAULINE MAYFIELD, ALSO KNOWN AS DIXIE DENNISSON, Improvements only situated at 2425 Sand Holler Road, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $32,510.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,607.00;

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, August 7, 2017

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at (512) 398-5550 X203

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retail (BQ) License/Permit by Layne Tanner, Sara Barr and Jessica Rutland, dba Lockhart Arts and Craft, to be located at 113A N. Main St., Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. General partners are Layne Tanner, Sara Barr, and Jessica Rutland.

———————————

The Caldwell County Unit Road System is seeking bids for the period October 1st, 2017 and terminating September 30th 2018. The following bid items are Aggregate, Asphalt Materials, Flexible Base, Fuel (Regular Unleaded/No. 2 Diesel- low sulfur) , Oil and Lubricants.

Specifications may be obtained by contacting (512) 398-7269 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday). The item bid on should be clearly marked on the front lower left hand corner of the envelope. Bids should show unit pricing and be submitted to the County Auditor’s Office, Caldwell County Courthouse, located at 110 S. Main St., 3rd floor, or P.O. Box 98, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The deadline is September 1st, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened in a public meeting of Commissioner’s Court, September 11th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., located at 110 S. Main St., 2nd floor, Lockhart, Texas

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-22

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS ON THE NOVEMBER 7, 2017 SPECIAL ELECTION BALLOT TO ASSIGN A LETTER OF THE ALPHABET TO THE MEASURE THAT CORRESPONDS TO ITS ORDER ON THE BALLOT AS REQUIRED BY SENATE BILL 957.

Ordinance 2017-23

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE II. BUILDING CODE OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE AND THE INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTIAL CODE FOR ONE AND TWO FAMILY DWELLINGS, 2015 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

Ordinance 2017-24

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE III. ELECTRICAL CODE, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE NATIONAL ELECTRIC CODE, 2014 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

ORDINANCE 2017-25

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE IV., GAS CODE, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL FUEL GAS CODE, 2015 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

Ordinance 2017-26

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE V. MECHANICAL CODE, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL MECHANICAL CODE, 2015 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

Ordinance 2017-27

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE VI. PLUMBING CODE, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL PLUMBING CODE, 2015 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

Ordinance 2017-28

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE IX. ENERGY CONSERVATION CODE, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CONSERVATION CODE, 2015 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

Ordinance 2017-29

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 12, BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE VII., UNSAFE AND/OR PUBLIC NUISANCE BUILDING ABATEMENT, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE, 2015 EDITION WITH AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

ORDINANCE 2017-30

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 20, FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION, SECTION 20-35.- LIFE SAFETY CODE OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES TO ADOPT THE LIFE SAFETY CODE 2015 AND LOCAL AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

Notice is herby given Letter Testamentary for Estate of Leslie Arelious Brite, deceased issued on July 25, 2017 Docket 11,187 pending in County court of Bastrop County,TX to Gloria Brite Independent Executor mailing address 517 F M 672 Dale, TX 78616. All creditors having claims against estate being administrated are requested to present within the time and manner prescribed by law.

———————————

The City of Uhland will hold a meeting at 06:00 PM on August 24, 20 I 7 at City of Uhland, 15 N. Old Spanish Tri, Uhland, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2017. The proposed tax rate is 0.180000 per $100 of value.

The proposed tax rate would increase total taxes in City of Uhland by 7.655502 percent.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit, Food and Beverage Certificate by Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar -B-Que, LLC, DBA Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar -B-Que to be located at 1323 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officers of said corporation Henry Michael Capello, Member, Kevin Mills, Member.

———————————

The Prairie Lea I.S.D. announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the

2017-2018 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact the following person:

Prairie Lea I.S.D. Attention: Deborah Hardaway/ Food Service Director Food Service Department

P.O. Box 9, 6910 San Marcus Highway Prairie Lea, Texas 78661-0009 (512) 488-2328 Web www.plisd. net