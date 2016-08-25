Legal Notice – Aug. 25, 2016: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

ORDINANCE 2016-18

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 64 “ZONING” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ARTICLE VII “ZONING DISTRICTS AND STANDARDS”, SECTION 64-203 “NONRESIDENTIAL APPEARANCE STANDARDS” TO ADD AN EXEMPTION FROM SCREENING OF LOADING DOCKS IN SUBSECTION (5); PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

ORDINANCE 2016-19

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 58 UTILITIES OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES TO ESTABLISH NEW ELECTRIC UTILITY RATES FOR RESIDENTIAL GENERAL SERVICE NON-DEMAND, GENERAL SERVICE DEMAND, AND CONTRACT PEAK DEMAND CUSTOMERS AND PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00

————————————-

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MARCOS YBARRA ZEPEDA, DECEASED, PROBATE CAUSE NO. 10,044, COUNTY COURT AT LAW OF CALDWELL, COUNTY, TEXAS

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2014-NPL1, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine Heirship , and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration, Pursuant to Section 401,003 of the Texas Estate Code of the said MARCOS YBARRA ZEPEDA, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of 10 days from date of publication of this citation, at the Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 10th day of August, 2016.

CAROL HOLCOMB, COUNTY CLERK

Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams, Deputy

————————————-

The City of Martindale will hold a meeting at 07:00PM on September 6, 2016 at Council Meeting Room, 411 Main St., Martindale, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2016 . The proposed tax rate is 0.492500 per $100 of value.

————————————-

The Caldwell County Unit Road System is seeking bids for the period October 1st, 2016 and terminating September 30th, 2017. The following bid items are Aggregate, Asphalt Materials, Flexible Base, Fuel (Regular Unleaded/No. 2 Diesel – low sulfur), Oil and Lubricants.

Specifications may be obtained by contacting (512) 398-7269 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday). The item bid on should be clearly marked on the front lower left hand corner of the envelope. Bids should show unit pricing and be submitted to the County Auditor’s Office, Caldwell County Courthouse, located at 110 S. Main St., 3rd fl., or P.O. Box 98, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The deadline is September 2nd, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. Bids will be opened in a public meeting of Commissioner’s Court, September 12th, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., located at 110 S. Main St., 2nd fl., Lockhart, Texas

————————————-

16-O-190

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: IVAN ALVICTOR

Respondent, Greetings:

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear and answer Plaintiff’s Original Petition before the DISTRICT COURT of CALDWELL COUNTY, at the Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St., thereof, in Lockhart, Texas, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the first Monday next after the expiration of 28 days from the date the service of this citation, to PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION filed in said Court, on the 17th Day of MAY 2016, in this Cause, numbered 16-O-190 on the docket of said Court and styled:

JONATHAN KIRCHOFF

VS

IVAN ALVICTOR AND

GEICO COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.

If you fail to file an answer by such date, judgment by default may be rendered for the relief demanded in the petition.

Witness, TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, Clerk of the DISTRICT COURTS of CALDWELL County, Texas.

ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 28th day of JULY 2016.

TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, District Clerk

District Court, Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By Juanita Allen DEPUTY