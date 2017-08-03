Legal Notice – Aug. 3, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Quality Providers Home Care Inc. has closed their offices in Lockhart as of 8/1/2017.

If you need further information contact 512-227-9134.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Local Cartage Permit, Local Distributor’s Permit, Package Store Permit, Beer Retail Dealer’s Off-Premise License, and Package Store Tasting Permit by Hopscotch, LLC. dba Bevies Fine Wine & Spirits, to be located at 415 South Commerce Street, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. Members of said LLC are Richard A. Thomson, Member, and Jennifer J. Thomson, Member.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Domingo Sanchez dba El Rey Bar/Nightclub to be located at 1721 S. Commerce St., Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officer of said corporation, Domingo Sanchez, owner.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Application has been made with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for A Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Nimin Retail Inc dba EZ Xpress #1 to be located at 18911 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell Co., Texas. Officer of said Corporation is Narmeen Ali – Pres/Sec/Treasury

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Application has been made with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for A Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Nimin Retail Inc dba EZ Xpress #2 to be located at 16985 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell Co., Texas. Officer of said Corporation is Narmeen Ali – Pres/Sec/Trea

Looking for the owner of an Abandoned Vehicle stored at Performance Wrecker Service VSF

1980 Chevy RV Van – White

Picked up by LTX Towing on 7-24-17 at 1380 Railroad St, Maxwell, Tx

Performance Collision Repair

512-376-2603

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued for the Estate of HONS DAVIS, JR., Deceased, on July 27, 2017, in Docket No. 10231, pending in County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to Seantil Ricque Muckelroy as Independent Executrix.

The residence of the Independent Executrix is in Caldwell County, Texas, and her mailing address is 17708 Linkview Drive, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: July 27, 2017

CAVLAW, PLLC.

W.E. Cavalier

State Bar No. 24078326

181 Town Center

Boulevard, Suite 500

Jarrell, Texas 76537

Mail: PO Box 191

Jarrell, Texas 76537-0191

(512) 775-7676

Fax (866) 544-7098

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

WEDNESDAY,

AUGUST 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

1998 TOYOTA RUN

VIN: JT3GN86RW007058

LIC: GVM6155

1985 Dodge

VIN:1B7FD14T1FS598993

LIC: CPF4022

2005 Pont SFR

VIN: 3G2JB12F75S204675

LIC: CN2H44

2001 Oldsmobile AG

VIN: 1G3NL52E81C283704

LIC: BFB4503

2007 Mercz CC

VIN: WDBRF52H47F862598

LIC: FMY0025

Looking for the Owner of an Abandoned Vehicle, 2012 Honda Pilot, Gray in Color, stored at Barron’s Storage Facility. Vehicle was picked up on June 11, 2017 at 3:23 pm on Hwy 2001. If you have any information on this vehicle, please give us a call @ (512)-668-4840 or Johnny’s Cell (512)-738-0881.