Legal Notice – Aug. 3, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)
PUBLIC NOTICE
Quality Providers Home Care Inc. has closed their offices in Lockhart as of 8/1/2017.
If you need further information contact 512-227-9134.
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Local Cartage Permit, Local Distributor’s Permit, Package Store Permit, Beer Retail Dealer’s Off-Premise License, and Package Store Tasting Permit by Hopscotch, LLC. dba Bevies Fine Wine & Spirits, to be located at 415 South Commerce Street, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. Members of said LLC are Richard A. Thomson, Member, and Jennifer J. Thomson, Member.
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Domingo Sanchez dba El Rey Bar/Nightclub to be located at 1721 S. Commerce St., Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officer of said corporation, Domingo Sanchez, owner.
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
Application has been made with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for A Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Nimin Retail Inc dba EZ Xpress #1 to be located at 18911 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell Co., Texas. Officer of said Corporation is Narmeen Ali – Pres/Sec/Treasury
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
Application has been made with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for A Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Nimin Retail Inc dba EZ Xpress #2 to be located at 16985 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell Co., Texas. Officer of said Corporation is Narmeen Ali – Pres/Sec/Trea
Looking for the owner of an Abandoned Vehicle stored at Performance Wrecker Service VSF
1980 Chevy RV Van – White
Picked up by LTX Towing on 7-24-17 at 1380 Railroad St, Maxwell, Tx
Performance Collision Repair
512-376-2603
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued for the Estate of HONS DAVIS, JR., Deceased, on July 27, 2017, in Docket No. 10231, pending in County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to Seantil Ricque Muckelroy as Independent Executrix.
The residence of the Independent Executrix is in Caldwell County, Texas, and her mailing address is 17708 Linkview Drive, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: July 27, 2017
CAVLAW, PLLC.
W.E. Cavalier
State Bar No. 24078326
181 Town Center
Boulevard, Suite 500
Jarrell, Texas 76537
Mail: PO Box 191
Jarrell, Texas 76537-0191
(512) 775-7676
Fax (866) 544-7098
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:
WEDNESDAY,
AUGUST 9, 2017
10:00 A.M.
AT
BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY
1400 SOUTH
COMMERCE ST.
LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644
1998 TOYOTA RUN
VIN: JT3GN86RW007058
LIC: GVM6155
1985 Dodge
VIN:1B7FD14T1FS598993
LIC: CPF4022
2005 Pont SFR
VIN: 3G2JB12F75S204675
LIC: CN2H44
2001 Oldsmobile AG
VIN: 1G3NL52E81C283704
LIC: BFB4503
2007 Mercz CC
VIN: WDBRF52H47F862598
LIC: FMY0025
Looking for the Owner of an Abandoned Vehicle, 2012 Honda Pilot, Gray in Color, stored at Barron’s Storage Facility. Vehicle was picked up on June 11, 2017 at 3:23 pm on Hwy 2001. If you have any information on this vehicle, please give us a call @ (512)-668-4840 or Johnny’s Cell (512)-738-0881.
