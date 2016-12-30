Legal Notice – Dec. 29, 2016: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF LOUIS LUCAS RODRIGUEZ, SR., PROBATE CAUSE NO.10,175, COUNTY COURT, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

LOUIS LUCAS RODRIGUEZ JR, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP WITHOUT ADMINISTRATION, of the said LOUIS LUCAS RODRIGUEZ, SR, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock a.m. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 13th day of December, 2016.

CAROL HOLCOMB, COUNTY CLERK

Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams Deputy

—-

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ARTIS HINDS

Administration of the ESTATE OF ARTIS HINDS deceased, has commenced by the issuance of original Letters of Testamentary to ARLIS ANN HINDS FLORES on December 8, 2016, by the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas acting in Cause No. 10167, styled the ESTATE OF ARTIS HINDS, Deceased, in which Court the matter is pending.

All persons having claims against this Estate are hereby notified to present them to ARLIS ANN HINDS FLORES at the address shown below within the time prescribed by law.

DATED the 13th day of December, 2016.

ARLIS ANN HINDS FLORES

Independent Executor of

Estate of Artis Hinds, Deceased

Address:

P.O. Box 538

Martindale, TX 78655

—-

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 , at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-01 A request by James Knight, on behalf of 2HK, LLC, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District and RMD Residential Medium Density District to CMB Commercial Medium Business District for 2.24 acres in the Cornelius Crenshaw Survey, Abstract No. 68, located at 1511 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

ZC-17-02 . A request by James Knight, on behalf of 2HK, LLC, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District and RMD Residential Medium Density District to CMB Commercial Medium Business District for 2.63 acres in the Cornelius Crenshaw Survey, Abstract No. 68, located at 1601 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

ZC-17-03 . A request by 8330 Jones Road, LLC, and Chris Dailey, on behalf of Larry Taylor, for a Zoning Change from AO Agriculture-Open Space District to IL Industrial Light District for 6.677 acres in the Francis Berry Survey, Abstract No. 2, located at 2201 Maple Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

In the event that property owners should desire to protest the action of the Planning and Zoning Commission, they must: (1) file their written protest with the City Secretary on or before five days prior to the Public Hearing before the City Council; and, (2) the written protest must be signed and acknowledged by the owners of at least 20 percent of the land included in the proposed change, or by owners of at least 20 percent of the land area within a 200-foot radius of the boundary of the proposed change. To be a valid protest, both conditions (1) and (2) above must be met or the petition will be rejected.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 , at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

Dan Gibson, ACP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

—-

ORDINANCE 2016-29

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, SETTING NEW RATES AND ESTABLISHING TARIFFS FOR THE PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS SERVICE BY TEXAS GAS SERVICE COMPANY, A DIVISION OF ONE GAS, INC., FOR CUSTOMERS IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS; APPROVING CONSOLIDATION OF THE CENTRAL TEXAS SERVICE AREA AND THE SOUTH TEXAS SERVICE AREA INTO A NEW, COMBINED SERVICE AREA KNOWN AS THE CENTRAL TEXAS SERVICE AREA; FINDING THAT THE MEETING COMPLIES WITH THE OPEN MEETINGS ACT; DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; REPEALING ANY PRIOR ORDINANCES INCONSISTENT WITH THIS ORDINANCE AND REQUIRING DELIVERY OF THIS ORDINANCE TO THE COMPANY’S LEGAL COUNSEL.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.