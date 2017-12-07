Legal Notice – Dec. 7, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

Johnny’s Wrecker Service

Barron’s Storage

Facility

1400 S. Commerce St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Looking for the Owners of Abandoned Vehicles: 2002 Ford F-150 P/U Maroon in color, vehicle is being Stored at Barron’s Storage Facility 0650002VSF. Vehicle was picked up on November 2, 2017 at 6:57pm @ 300 Bee St., Lockhart; 2010 GMC P/U 1500 Red in color. Vehicle picked up at 183 and 1185 in Caldwell County. Picked up on October 23, 2017 @ 7:00p.m.

If you have any information on these vehicles, please give us a call @ (512) 668-4840.

Vehicles will be sold at auction if no response from owner or lienholder.

———————————

Public Bid

The City of Lockhart is accepting bids from qualified contractors to complete maintenance work as generally described in the following scope of work to be performed at the Clark Library Annex at the 217 South Main St., Lockhart, Texas.

City of Lockhart

Library Annex Maintenance/Repairs

217 S. Main St.

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Scope of Maintenance Work:

Windows (2nd and 3rd Floors)

Inspect and remove any glazing that is not sufficiently adhered to the glass and wood surfaces.

Re-glaze with DAP Latex Glazing Compound or comparable product approved by the Public Works Director on all second and third floor windows, external sashes/jambs on all four sides of the structure. Product must meet the same standards/specifications as the DAP product or exceed them.

Seal to prevent water intrusion.

Prep, prime and paint windows as needed.

Provide turf protection when using scissor lift or man-lift on grass surface.

Brick Façade (entire building)

Exterior of building to be sprayed or rolled with H&C Hydro Defend 150 (Sherwin Williams product) or equivalent product approved by the City to prevent further water intrusion through the brick façade. Work cannot be done on days when wind velocity is averaging greater than 15 mph when checked in work area.

All qualified contractors are strongly encouraged to closely examine the project before submitting a bid.

Note: Windows and exterior seal maintenance work needs to be done at same time to reduce equipment rental cost. Required Scaffolding and Man-lift Equipment rental will be responsibility of the City of Lockhart although, it will be the responsibility of the Contractor to determine the scaffold equipment needs to safely perform the work. Notification to the Public Works Director in sufficient time of those needs so delays do not affect the progress of the work to be done is required. Contractor will be responsible for the erecting and disassembling the scaffolding. A Man-lift will be provided by the City when viable and where needed with appropriate notice.

Note: Scaffolding shall be erected under the supervision of a “Competent Person” as required by OSHA Regulation §1926.32 Definitions, Paragraph(s) (f) and (m) and follow construction standards as defined by OSHA Regulation §1910.28 Scaffolding.

Insurance Requirements

The General Contractor awarded the bid for work to be completed shall carry their own $1 million insurance policy showing the City of Lockhart as an additionally insured party. Sub Contractor’s working for a General Contractor shall also carry their own Workman’s Compensation coverage. Copies of the Certificates of Insurance naming the City of Lockhart as an additional insured must be presented to the City of Lockhart prior to commencement of work.

Bids must be sealed, externally marked “Library Project”, and must be submitted to: City of Lockhart,

308 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644, by Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 2:00 pm.. Any Bids not received by the required date and time will be rejected.

The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

———————————

Mass Mail Out of Voter

Registration

Certificate

Renewals

The Caldwell County Elections Administration Office will begin mailing out the new voter registration certificates. New certificates are mailed every two years to all Active Registered Voters.

The new certificates are yellow and are valid from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2019.

They replace the blue registration certificates, which expire on December 31, 2017.

Voters are encouraged to check the information on their new certificates for accuracy and retain for upcoming elections.

Corrections, if necessary, may be made on the back of the card, signed and returned our office.

Any person who has moved, had a name change or been previously registered in Caldwell County and does not receive a new voter registration certificate by the end of this month should contact our office.

Voters who are placed on the “suspense list” are subject to having their voter registration canceled if their records are not updated within two federal general elections.

Please contact the Caldwell County Elections Administration Office at 512-668-4347 should you have any questions regarding your voter registration certificate.

You may also visit us online at www.co.caldwell.tx.us and be sure to “like” us on Facebook at CALDWELL COUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICE for regular election updates and information.

Pamela Ohlendorf, REO

Caldwell County Elections Administrator

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

1997 Chevy CL

VIN#1GCEC14MIV2235945

LIC#JNN6313