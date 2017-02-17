Legal Notice – Feb. 16, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

CE

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED

FEBRUARY 06, 2017

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on February 6, 2017, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

15-T-9099, Account No(s). 25971, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. OTHO J. WADE, JR., ALSO KNOWN AS O. J. WADE, ET AL, A 0.164 acre portion, more or less, out of Lot 2, Block 8, Josey’s North Addition, City of Luling, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 161, Page 913, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $6,580.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,824.00;

15-T-9104, Account No(s). 10528, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LAROY JOHNSON, SR., ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Isaac Allen Survey, Abstract 29, described in Volume 291, Page 569, Official Public Records of Real Property, Texas., with an adjudged value of $27,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,369.00;

15-T-9107, Account No(s). 19342, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUDY RUIZ, ET AL, Part of Lots 7 and 8, E. B. Flowers Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 478, Page 654, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $117,000.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,608.00;

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 14448, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, 7.76 acres, more or less, John P. Bell Survey, A-41, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 73, Page 665, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $59,230.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $17,341.00;

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 19710, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, Lot 18, Block 1, Oakview Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 214, Page 437, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $2,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,994.00;

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 20930, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, 0.143 acre, more or less, being part of Block 2, Polk Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 346, Page 537, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $20,840.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,722.00;

15-T-9144, Account No(s). 39953, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOYE ELEANOR HALL, 10.317 acres, more or less, Squire Damon Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 534, Page 730, Officlal Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $101,390.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,895.00;

15-T-9144, Account No(s). 61120, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOYE ELEANOR HALL, 5.102 acres, more or less, A-91, Damon Squire Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 515, Page 453, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $51,640.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,472.00;

15-T-9148, Account No(s). 11429, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORLANDO LOPEZ, ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Pablo Martinez Survey, Abstract 181, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 521, Page 168, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $114,360.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,988.00;

15-T-9197, Account No(s). 14043, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. CHAD STANLEY, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY BEGGS, DECEASED, 49.734 acres, Samuel Shupe Survey, A-25, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 30, Page 431, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 23.203 acre tract described in Volume 636, Page 861; and that 22.793 acre tract described in Volume 621, Page 269, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, leaving herein a residue of 3.378 acres, more or less., with an adjudged value of $30,140.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,892.00;

16-T-9234, Account No(s). 19714, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORA E. VASQUEZ, ET AL, Lot 8, Block 2, Oakview Addition, an addition to the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Volume 214, Page 437, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $3,060.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,060.00;

16-T-9281, Account No(s). 22700, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LULING LODGING, LLC, ET AL, Lot 1, Luling Lodging Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Cabinet B, Slide 138, Plat Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $2,800,500.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $284,730.00;

16-T-9300, Account No(s). 44768, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. F. L. HILLYER, Lot A, Town of Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 26, Page 385, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $8,870.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,028.00;

16-T-9305, Account No(s). 19155, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. EDDIE FRAZIER, ET AL, Lot 15, Block 2, East Side Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 251, Page 577, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $4,220.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,354.00;

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 6, 2017

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203

ORDINANCE 2017-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 28 “HISTORIC DISTRICTS AND LANDMARKS” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, SECTION 28-20 “TAX ABATEMENT FOR PRESERVATION OF HISTORIC PROPERTIES”, SECTION 28-21 “GENERAL CRITERIA AND GUIDELINES OF TAX ABATEMENT PROGRAM”, AND SECTION 28-23 “CERTIFICATION FOR TAX ABATEMENT”; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Brewpub/bar license by Lockhart Brewing Company dba Caracara Brewing Company, to be located at 100 E Market St, Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Owner of said corporation is Mike Mann, General Partner.

Notice of Application for Fluid Injection

Well Permit

Royal Texas Petroleum 21830 Tallahassee Ave. Leander, TX 78645

Is applying to the Railroad Commission of Texas for a permit to inject fluid into a formation which is productive oil and gas.

The applicant proposes to inject fluid into the Austin Chalk & Buda Dannelly, N. Lease, Well Number 4. The proposed injection well is located 1.5 miles NE of Lytton Springs in the Lytton Springs Field in Caldwell County. Fluid will be injected into strata in the subsurface depth interval from 1550’ to 1730 feet.

LEGAL AUTHORITY: Chapter 27 of the Texas Water Code, as amended, Title 3 of the Texas Natural Resources Code, as amended, and the Statewide Rules of the Oil and Gas Division of the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Requests for a public hearing from persons who can show they are adversely affected or requests for further information concerning any aspect of the application should be submitted in writing, within

fifteen days of publication, to the Environmental Services Section, Oil and Gas Division, Railroad Commission of Texas, P.O. Box 12967, Austin, Texas 78711 (Telephone 512/463-6792).

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retail (BQ) License/Permit by Layne Tanner, dba Lockhart Arts and Craft, to be located at 113A N. Main St., Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. Owners/partnership are Layne Tanner, member; Sara Barr, member; and Jessica Rutland, member.