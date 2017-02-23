Legal Notice – Feb. 23, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZV-17-01. A request by Conley A. Covert on behalf of Jim Smith Rentals, LLC, for a Variance to Appendix II, Chapter 64 “Zoning”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to allow a reduction in the minimum off-street parking requirement from 39 spaces to 29 spaces, including two handicapped spaces, on Lots 1 and 6, Block 10, Original Town of Lockhart, consisting of 0.531 acre zoned CMB Commercial Medium Business District and located at 319 South Church Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SV-17-01. A request by Conley A. Covert, on behalf of 119 West San Antonio Street, LLC, for a Variance to Section 46-10(i)(2) of Chapter 46 “Signs”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to allow five instead of a maximum of three flag poles attached to the building wall facing San Antonio Street, on Part of Lot 1,

Block 22, in the Original Town of Lockhart, consisting of 0.115 acre zoned CCB Commercial Central Business District and located at 119 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-04. A request by Conley A. Covert on behalf of Jim Smith Rentals, LLC, for a Specific Use Permit to allow Warehousing for Local Sales and Distribution on Lots 1 and 6, Block 10, Original Town of Lockhart, consisting of 0.531 acre zoned CMB Commercial Medium Business District and located at 319 South Church Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED

FEBRUARY 06, 2017

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on February 6, 2017, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

15-T-9099, Account No(s). 25971, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. OTHO J. WADE, JR., ALSO KNOWN AS O. J. WADE, ET AL, A 0.164 acre portion, more or less, out of Lot 2, Block 8, Josey’s North Addition, City of Luling, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 161, Page 913, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $6,580.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,824.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9104, Account No(s). 10528, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LAROY JOHNSON, SR., ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Isaac Allen Survey, Abstract 29, described in Volume 291, Page 569, Official Public Records of Real Property, Texas., with an adjudged value of $27,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,369.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9107, Account No(s). 19342, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUDY RUIZ, ET AL, Part of Lots 7 and 8, E. B. Flowers Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 478, Page 654, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $117,000.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,608.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 14448, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, 7.76 acres, more or less, John P. Bell Survey, A-41, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 73, Page 665, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $59,230.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $17,341.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 19710, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, Lot 18, Block 1, Oakview Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 214, Page 437, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $2,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,994.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 20930, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, 0.143 acre, more or less, being part of Block 2, Polk Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 346, Page 537, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $20,840.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,722.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9144, Account No(s). 39953, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOYE ELEANOR HALL, 10.317 acres, more or less, Squire Damon Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 534, Page 730, Officlal Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $101,390.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,895.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9144, Account No(s). 61120, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOYE ELEANOR HALL, 5.102 acres, more or less, A-91, Damon Squire Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 515, Page 453, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $51,640.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,472.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9148, Account No(s). 11429, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORLANDO LOPEZ, ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Pablo Martinez Survey, Abstract 181, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 521, Page 168, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $114,360.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,988.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9197, Account No(s). 14043, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. CHAD STANLEY, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY BEGGS, DECEASED, 49.734 acres, Samuel Shupe Survey, A-25, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 30, Page 431, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 23.203 acre tract described in Volume 636, Page 861; and that 22.793 acre tract described in Volume 621, Page 269, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, leaving herein a residue of 3.378 acres, more or less., with an adjudged value of $30,140.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,892.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9234, Account No(s). 19714, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORA E. VASQUEZ, ET AL, Lot 8, Block 2, Oakview Addition, an addition to the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Volume 214, Page 437, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $3,060.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,060.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9281, Account No(s). 22700, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LULING LODGING, LLC, ET AL, Lot 1, Luling Lodging Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Cabinet B, Slide 138, Plat Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $2,800,500.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $284,730.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9300, Account No(s). 44768, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. F. L. HILLYER, Lot A, Town of Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 26, Page 385, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $8,870.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,028.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9305, Account No(s). 19155, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. EDDIE FRAZIER, ET AL, Lot 15, Block 2, East Side Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 251, Page 577, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $4,220.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,354.00;

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 6, 2017

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Brewpub/bar license by Lockhart Brewing Company dba Caracara Brewing Company, to be located at 100 E Market St, Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Owner of said corporation is Mike Mann, General Partner.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retail (BQ) License/Permit by Layne Tanner, dba Lockhart Arts and Craft, to be located at 113A N. Main St., Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. Owners/partnership are Layne Tanner, member; Sara Barr, member; and Jessica Rutland, member

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License (BE) License/Permit by Hermanos Traditional Mexican Restaurant and Bakery, LLC, 1002 NW River Road, Martindale, Caldwell County, Texas, 78655. Owner Ricardo Albino Rodriguez.

Legal Notice

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers Permit by Asenette Hernandez, dba Hays Co. Burgers & BBQ, Inc. to be located at 17033 San Marcos Hwy., Martindale, Caldwell County, Texas 78655. Owners of said corporation are Michael L. Hernandez, Owner- President; Asenette Hernandez, Owner-Treasurer; Michael A. Hernandez, Secretary.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, March 9

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: 1000 State Park Road, Lockhart, Texas 78644

Names: Joseph Cavazos, Armando Estrada, Efrain Gutierrez, Alisia Torres. Nicolasa Hinojosa, Gilbert Rodriguez

Contents: Bicycles, Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools, Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items.