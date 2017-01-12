Legal Notice – Jan. 12, 2016: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICES

Pursuant to Sec. 12-450 “Unsafe Building Implementation” of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. The City of Lockhart does hereby notify you, or your agent(s), as property owner of record of the listed property(s) of the order issued by the Construction Board of Appeals during the Public hearing held on January 5, 2017 at 9:00AM at City Hall located at 308 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX. The Construction Board of Appeals has determined that the below listed property(s) is (are) unsafe building(s) as defined by Art. VII, Sec 12-442 of the Code of Ordinances and has ordered them to be repaired, removed, or demolished. Any owner, lienholder, or mortgagee of record of a property jointly or severally aggrieved by an order issued under this Article VII, Unsafe and/or Public Nuisance Building Abatement, may file in district court a verified petition setting forth that the decision is illegal, in whole or part, and specifying the grounds for the illegality. The petition must be filed by an owner, lienholder, or mortgagee within 30 calendar days of the date of this publication. A complete copy of the Construction Board of Appeals order for each structure may be obtained from the City Secretary.

Property Address

727 Hardeman Street/R20119, Schuler Addn, Block 1, Lot 9

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

605 Garcia Street/R17743, Manufactured home;_, Space A017, 14×66, Label #TEX0263423 SN#TXFL1AD318601695 Title #00320410

605 Garcia Street/R51049, Serrano Subdivision, Lot 2, Acres .3210

814 N. Blanco Street/R18386, A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres .34

204 Richland Drive/R18992, Cleveland, Lot 26, Label1 TEX0153324 SN1 TXFL1A806893803

ORDINANCE 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 64 “ZONING” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ARTICLE VII “ZONING DISTRICTS AND STANDARDS”, SECTION 64-196 “ESTABLISHMENT OF ZONING DISTRICTS”, TO ADD “WAREHOUSING FOR LOCAL SALES AND DISTRIBUTION” IN THE LIST OF SPECIFIC USES IN SUBSECTION (i) COMMERCIAL MEDIUM BUSINESS DISTRICT (CMB), AND TO DELETE “WAREHOUSING FOR LOCAL SALES AND DISTRIBUTION” IN THE LIST OF USES ALLOWED BY-RIGHT IN SUBSECTION (j) COMMERCIAL HEAVY BUSINESS DISTRICT (CHB); PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 , at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-01 . A request by Stephen Oliver on behalf of David Mendoza for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Bar and Food Processing and Preparation Plant on Part of Lot 1, Block 13, Original Town of Lockhart, zoned CCB Commercial Central Business District and located at 100 East Market Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

It is the policy of Chisolm Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Nursing Home) to admit and care for all residents without regard to race, color, or national origin. Employees are assigned with the facility without regard to race, color or national origin.

Lynn Graham

Administrator

SALE NOTICE

ALLIANCE SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the provisions of CHAPTER 59 of the TEXAS PROPERTY CODE, as amended from time to time, hereby gives notice of said act to wit ON:

JANUARY 24th, 2017

10:00 A.M.

at

1901 S. COLORADO ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

the following tenant’s property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy a landlord’s lien;

THOMAS COX

RITA VALDEZ

JOE SIZE

MARY BILANT

CONTENTS CONSIST OF:

Household items, toys, lamps, pictures, tvs, small appliances, books, trunks, air conditioners, camping items, computer, luggage, heaters, antiques, collectables, furniture and more. SOME UNITES TO FULL TO SEE ALL.

PUBLIC IS INVITED, TERMS ARE CASH ONLY.