Legal Notice – Jan. 19, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)
Notice of Sale of Real Property
State of Texas
County of Caldwell
Cause No.: 6125
By virtue of a Writ of Execution issued by the clerk of the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, December 6, 2016 in cause numbered No. 6125, styled Green Mountain Energy Company versus Eagle Ford Oil Company Inc. on a judgment rendered against Eagle Ford Oil Company Inc. I did on December 29, 2016, at 10:00 AM, levy upon as the property of Eagle Ford Oil Company Inc. the following described real property:
Legal Description No. 1
SHANKLIN W R ‘A’ 10002928-000, EAGLE FORD OIL/SPILLER, AB 13/COTTLE H SUR ACRES 30.5894, W 0.8203120000
Legal Description No. 2
.7500000000, W, LSE-TILLER, D. G. –A- 10001463-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES -0/0000
Legal Description No. 3
.7500000000, W. LSE- BASSI-BOHANAN 10007433-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000
Legal Description No. 4
.8750000000, W, LSE- BASSI-ERIN 10006491-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000
Legal Description No. 5
.7500000000, W, LSE- BASSI-GARRETT 10007122-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000
Legal Description No. 6
.7500000000, W, LSE- BASSI-MAXWELL 10007245-000, OPERA-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000
Legal Description No. 7
.8125000000, W, LSE- BLACKMAR, JIM FEE 10077688-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/DUNLAP, ACRES-0.000
On FEBRUARY 7, 2017, being the first Tuesday of the month, between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., beginning at 10:00 AM, at the Caldwell County Criminal Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas, I will sell for cash to the highest bidder, all the right, title and interest of Eagle Ford Oil Company, Inc. in and to the real property described above.
Dated at Austin, Travis County, Texas, December 29, 2016
Daniel Law, Sheriff
Caldwell County, Texas
Santiago Salazar, Deputy
Notice to Bidders: You are buying whatever interest, if any, the Debtor has in the property. Purchase of the Debtor’s interest in the property may not extinguish any liens or security interests held by other persons. There are no warranties, express or implied, regarding the property being sold, including but not limited to warranties of title, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Bidders shall present an unexpired written statement issued to the person in the manner prescribed by Section 34.015, Tax Code, showing that the Travis County Assessor-Collector has determined that there are no delinquent ad valorem taxes owned by the person. In addition, an individual may not bid on or purchase property in the name of any other individual.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017
10:00 A.M.
AT
BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY
1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.
LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644
2005 Saturn S12
VIN:1G8AN12F25Z168832
2002 Nissan ABS
VIN: 1N4AL11D82C245879
2001 Kia SPO
VIN: KNDJB723615690856
2001 Honda UEX
VIN: 1HGCG22501A028679
1998 Chev MEL
VIN: 2C1MR5227W6725546
1995 Buick RGC
VIN: 2C4WB52M9S1403429
2006 Chev EQUI
VIN: 2CNDL63F266116629
2001 Ford FOX
VIN: 1FAFP33P61W241436
SALE NOTICE
ALLIANCE SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the provisions of CHAPTER 59 of the TEXAS PROPERTY CODE, as amended from time to time, hereby gives notice of said act to wit ON: JANUARY 24th, 2017
10:00 A.M. at 1901 S. COLORADO ST., LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644, the following tenant’s property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy a landlord’s lien;
THOMAS COX
RITA VALDEZ
JOE SIZE
MARY BILANT
CONTENTS CONSIST OF:
Household items, toys, lamps, pictures, tvs, small appliances, books, trunks, air conditioners, camping items, computer, luggage, heaters, antiques, collectables, furniture and more. SOME UNITES TO FULL TO SEE ALL.
PUBLIC IS INVITED, TERMS ARE CASH ONLY.
