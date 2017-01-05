Legal Notice – Jan. 5, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

State of Texas

County of Caldwell

No. 10,163

In the County Court

Caldwell County, Texas

I, CAROL HOLCOMB, Clerk ofthe County Court of Caldwell County, Texas,

do hereby certify that on the

8th day of December, 2016

LAURA TENILLE EUBANKS

Were duly granted by said Court Letters Testamentary

upon the Estate of OLAN ALFORD TOMME, Deceased

that she qualified as Successor Independent Executrix

of said Estate on the

8th day of December, 2016

as the law requires and that said appointment is in full force and effect.

Given under my hand and seal of office at Lockhart, Texas, December 8, 2016

CAROL HOLCOMB, County Clerk

Caldwell County, Texas

By: Sharon Williams, Deputy

—–

LOCKHART ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Directors of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Upstairs Conference Room at Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas to discuss the allowable categories available under the 4B Law for expenditures to promote or develop new or expanded business enterprises.

The company that desires to expand to Lockhart is ARETE; the type of business is withheld because of competition reasons. The initial investment is estimated at $6.3 million with between 30 to 48 new created full time equivalent jobs making an average of $30.00 per hour. LEDC incentives worth up to $433,000 to be offered to the company desiring to expand to Lockhart will be discussed at the hearing. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and present their views. Persons with disabilities that plan to attend this meeting should contact the City Secretary’s office to arrange for assistance. Individuals who require aids or services for this meeting should contact City Hall at least two days before the meeting.

Lockhart Economic Development Corporation

—–

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

JOHNNY’S WRECKER SERVICE

BARRON’S WRECKER SERVICE

1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2003 Saturn L20

VIN: 1G8JU54F13Y561425

1996 GM

VIN: 1TEC14W7TZ535635

1996 Toyota PK

VIN: JT4UN24D5T0020051

2004 Ford Explorer

VIN: 1FMZU67K3R7C40031

2006 Volks 2VE

VIN: WVWAK73C56P215743

2004 Mits.

VIN: JAM51S04J010216

—–

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Martindale will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Martindale City Hall located at 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas in regard to the submission of an application to the Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Affairs for a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program (TxCDBG) grant. The purpose of this meeting is to allow citizens an opportunity to discuss the citizen participation plan, the development of local housing and community development needs, the amount of TxCDBG funding available, all eligible TxCDBG activities, and the use of past TxCDBG funds. The City encourages citizens to participate in the development of this TxCDBG application and to make their views known at this public hearing. Citizens unable to attend this meeting may submit their views and proposals to Mayor Bunker at the Martindale City Hall. Persons with disabilities that wish to attend this meeting should contact City Hall to arrange for assistance. Individuals who require auxiliary aids or services for this meeting should contact City Hall at least two days before the meeting so that appropriate arrangements can be made. Para más información en español, comuníquese con Sylvia Gomez, City Clerk, at 512-357-2639.

Randy Bunker Mayor