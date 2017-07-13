Legal Notice – July 13, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Commissioners Court of Caldwell County will conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment in regards to the installation of school zone signs for the Lockhart Montessori School on Westwood Road for the public safety of students, residents and motorists. The Public Hearing will be conducted on Monday, July 24, 2017, at 9:30am, at the Caldwell County Courthouse, Commissioners Court, Room 110 South Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

For more information, contact Caldwell County Commissioners Court at (512) 398-1808.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-17

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 56.239 ACRES IN THE FRANCES BERRY SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 2, LOCATED ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF THE 700-1000 BLOCKS OF CITY LINE ROAD, FROM PDD PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TO PDD PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

CONSTRUCTION

Advertisement and

Invitation for Bids

The City of Martindale will receive bids for 2016 TxCDBG Water Improvements, Contract #7216320 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Martindale City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 11:01 a.m. on the same day at City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655.

Bids are invited for several items and quantities of work as follows:

The work of this project at the Martindale WSC Chaffe Water Tower site generally consists of modifying the existing water elevated storage tank by adding 46.2’ of height to 6 legs, modifying all appurtenances such as existing concrete footings, struts, windage rods and recoating modified areas.

Bid/Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications are on file at the Martindale City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655. Questions are to be directed to the Project Engineer, Richard Gallegos, PE, rg@gallegoseng.com, (210) 641-0812. Copies of the Bid/Contract Documents may be obtained by depositing $20.00 with Gallegos Engineering, Inc. for each set of documents obtained. The deposit will be refunded if the documents and drawings are returned in good condition within 10 days following the bid opening. Email the Project Engineer, Richard Gallegos <rg@gallegoseng.com> to request bidding documents.

A bid bond in the amount of 5 percent of the bid issued by an acceptable surety shall be submitted with each bid [for those contracts that exceed $100,000]. A certified check or bank draft payable to the City of Martindale or negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (as par value) may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than, the federally determined prevailing (Davis-Bacon and Related Acts) wage rate, as issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Affairs and contained in the contract documents, must be paid on this project. In addition, the successful bidder must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sex, sexual identity, gender identity, or national origin. Adherence to the city’s Section 3 Policy is required for contracts and subcontracts in excess of $100,000.

The City of Martindale reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. Bids may be held by City of Martindale for a period not to exceed 30 days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award. All contractors/subcontractors that are debarred, suspended or otherwise excluded from or ineligible for participation on federal assistance programs may not undertake any activity in part or in full under this project.

Kim Smith, Mayor July 6, 2017

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

PUBLIC BID NOTICE

The City of Lockhart is accepting bids until 10 am, Thursday, July 20, 2017, for a “maintenance project” requiring excavation at an average depth of 4 ½ feet and placement of approximately 3,100 linear feet of 18” C-900 PVC water pipe according to

standard construction specifications. The City will provide all pipe, fittings, trace wire, and backfill materials. There will be approximately 10

connections. Excavated materials can be spread

on site. All this work will be in a country setting on private property with no traffic control requirements or other utility lines in the area.

Leak testing will be required.

Sealed bids may be mailed to: City of Lockhart, P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, Texas 78644 or delivered to 308 W. San Antonio St during normal hours and must be externally marked “Pipe Installation Bid”. Bids not received by the specified date and time will be returned unopened. Questions may directed to Sean Kelley, W/WW Supt at 512-376-8057 during normal business hours. The selected contractor must provide General Liability and Workers’ Compensation insurance naming the City of Lockhart as an additional insured before a contract is signed.

The City of Lockhart retains the right to reject any or all bids.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-09. A request by Rochelle Jackson on behalf of John Choate for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on Lot 19, Block 3, East Side Addition, consisting of 0.1292 acre zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 603 Sabine Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit, Food and Beverage Certificate by Henry Michael Capello dba Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar B.Q., LLC to be located at 1323 S. Colorado, Lockhat, Caldwell, Texas. Officers of said corporation Henry Michael Capello, Owner, Kevin Mills, Member.

———————————

Notice of Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Tuesday July 25, 2017

Time: 11:00

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names:

Louise Dussetschleger

James Morrisson

Contents:Mattress, Side Tables, fish tank, clothes, lots of misc household items and much more.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, July 27 Time: 10:30 AM

Location:1000 State Park Road

Lockhart, Texas 78644

NAMES: Joseph Cavazos, Cindy Locklin, Hector Villarreal. Lee Mendoza, Erica Burnett

Contents:Bicycles,Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools, Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items.

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

The Board of Trustees of the Lockhart Independent School District (LISD) hereby serves notice that it will accept sealed bids for the real property and improvements located at 201 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, Texas.

Sealed bids will be received until:

2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 10, 2017

Bids received after this deadline will not be considered.

Interested parties may contact Tanya Homann, LISD Purchasing Manager, at the address below to receive a Bid Package and/or arrange for inspection of the Property:

Lockhart Independent School District

105 S. Colorado

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Phone: (512) 398-0052

E-mail:

]tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net

The Property will be conveyed subject to the exceptions and reservations contained in the Bid Package and the District will reserve the mineral interest in the Property. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.