Legal Notice – July 20, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

LEGAL NOTICE

———————————

PURSUANT TO Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle(s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at 2191 Hwy 21, West, Dale, TX 78616. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN:

1GNEK13TX1R172715

2012 Polaris Ranger VIN:

4XAVE76A9CF306610

2004 Saturn Ion VIN:

1G8AG52F24Z172864

2006 C & M Trailer VIN:

LJRC2824762009449

1998 Saturn SC2 VIN:

1G8ZH1279WZ262520

2011 Forest River Puma VIN:

4X4TPUF2XBP032323

2001 Dodge Ram

VIN:

1B7HC16X41S200390

———————————

Notice of Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Tuesday July 25, 2017

Time: 11:00

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names:

Louise Dussetschleger

James Morrisson

Contents:Mattress, Side Tables, fish tank, clothes, lots of misc household items and much more.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit, Food and Beverage Certificate by Henry Michael Capello dba Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar B.Q., LLC to be located at 1323 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officers of said corporation Henry Michael Capello, Owner,

Kevin Mills, Member.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, July 27

Time: 10:30 AM

Location:1000 State Park Road

Lockhart, Texas 78644

NAMES:Joseph Cavazos, Cindy Locklin, Hector Villarreal, Lee Mendoza, Erica Burnett

Contents:Bicycles,Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools, Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items.

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

The Board of Trustees of the Lockhart Independent School District (LISD) hereby serves notice that it will accept sealed bids for the real property and improvements located at 201 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, Texas.

Sealed bids will be received until:

2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 10, 2017

Bids received after this deadline will not be considered.

Interested parties may contact Tanya Homann, LISD Purchasing Manager, at the address below to receive a Bid Package and/or arrange for inspection of the Property:

Lockhart Independent School District

105 S. Colorado

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Phone: (512) 398-0052

E-mail: tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net

The Property will be conveyed subject to the exceptions and reservations contained in the Bid Package and the District will reserve the mineral interest in the Property. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber on the 3rd floor of the Clark Library – Masonic Building located at 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-07. An appeal by Brenda Galvan of the failure of the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 12, 2017, to approve her request for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on 0.103 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey,

Abstract 17, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at

516 Sabine Street.

SUP-17-08. An appeal by Brenda Galvan of the failure of the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 12, 2017, to approve her request for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on 0.103 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey,

Abstract 17, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at

515 Monument Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the City Council at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Dan Gibson

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org